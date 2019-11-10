Newcastle United loan watch: A closer look at how the youngsters are coping 

As we are about to enter the third and final international break of 2019, we take a look at Newcastle United's loaned out players and how they are coping.

United have loanees occupying clubs across the Championship, League One, League Two as well as the National League North.

Freddie Woodman

The young goalkeeper continued his good season with a couple of good saves to keep his Swansea City side in the game away at Sheffield Wednesday.

After taking the lead, the Swans eventually went behind late on but it wasn't over there as Ben Wilmot levelled deep into injury time.

His contributions, including a key save to keep his side 1-0 up in the derby against Cardiff City have made him a popular figure in South Wales.

Jacob Murphy

It's been mixed fortunes for the winger during his time so far for Sheffield Wednesday.

Since Garry Monk was appointed in September Murphy has been in and out of the team.

He started on Saturday though, ironically against Woodman's Swansea and was replaced when his side were 1-0 down in the 76th minute before a dramatic three goals were added before full-time.

The 24-year-old did score at Blackburn Rovers last weekend, giving the Owls the lead but they slipped up twice in the dying moments and lost 2-1.

Murphy, who signed in the summer of 2017 for £12 million, has two goals this season.

Dan Barlaser

Rotherham United came from behind to win 3-1 away at Maidenhead United at the weekend and progressed to the second round of the FA Cup.

The 22-year-old Barlaser played the full 90 minutes, but has mainly been used as an option from the bench under Paul Warne's management, and is yet to open his account for the Millers.

It was a good start to the season, but the midfielder has slightly fallen down the pecking order since.

Liam Gibson

It has been a promising season so far for the left-back and he played the full 90 minutes in the FA Cup on Saturday, drawing 1-1 at home to Newport County.

Their last two League Two matches have been postponed due to weather, but the 22-year-old has made seven starts in the campaign so far as Grimsby Town sit in 18th, five points above the drop zone.

Gibson is on loan until January, unlike Barlaser who signed for Rotherham until the end of the season.

Rolando Aarons

After scoring two goals in two games for Wycombe Wanderers last week, the winger kept his place for the FA Cup trip to Tranmere Rovers on Saturday.

He once again played the full game as his side earned a replay, drawing 2-2.

Putting a run of games together will be crucial, given his past injury record for Newcastle.

Kelland Watts

It was not a game to remember for Watts who was moved into central midfield for Stevenage's FA Cup game against Peterborough United.

However, he was not able to showcase his calmness on the ball as he picked up an injury after just 12 minutes.

Stevenage earned a replay, despite being just 10 minutes away from progressing into the second round of the competition.

Unused players

Elias Sorensen

The Danish U21 again watched on from the bench on Friday night as Carlisle United won 4-1 away from home at Dulwich Hamlet to enter the second round.

Sorensen has made just one start and five appearances in total as Newcastle continue to monitor the situation, with lack of minutes becoming a concern.

Nathan Harker

There was no game for Blyth Spartans this weekend so goalkeeper Nathan Harker will have to wait another week for a chance to play.

Lee Clark's men have picked up their season somewhat after a torrid start, but unfortunately, the 21-year-old has had to sit from the bench a lot of the time.

Blyth are still only second from bottom though, so Harker could still have plenty more chances ahead.