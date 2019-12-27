Mark Bowen delighted that Reading's preparation was rewarded with a boxing-day win

Reading manager Mark Bowen was delighted that their hard work around the Christmas period reaped its rewards as Royals came out 1-0 winners against QPR.

John Swift's 25-yard wonder striker sealed back to back three points for Bowen's side.

In the top four for form

When told about being fourth in the form table since taking over, the Reading boss pointed to a number of factors including preparation and hard work as being a key to this turnaround.

He Said: "It's nice to hear. [being fourth in form table]

"We have to try and get points on the board in every game. Back to back wins are special. It's been a strange week - I gave them yesterday off and I was beginning to wonder if I had done the right thing.

"We had prepared a lot on Christmas Eve so they could spend some time with their families on Christmas Day. We came in this morning and did some tactical work which we don't usually for a night game then they stayed here this afternoon.

"I tweaked the system with Baldock being out and put five in midfield, trying to control possession. It's easier said than done but when you have players like Adam, Swift and Ejaria we encourage them to get on the ball and control it.

"They threatened us at times but we had to show braveness on the ball and you could see the confidence growing in the team which is a good thing."

Individual player performances key in Royals victory

One main reason why his side came out on top tonight was due to the man of the match performance from star man John Swift who scored what turned out to be the winning goal.

There were a few worries with him limping off tonight, But Bowen is hoping that it is nothing serious ahead of a busy schedule.

"I'm hoping it was just a little bit of cramp. It was the first game he had started in a while. We had missed him in the games he was out," Bowen said. "The players feel a lot more secure when Swift's in there as he's able to keep the ball and dictate the play."

The second main reason why Royals reigned victorious tonight was because of goalkeeper Rafael Cabral's standout performance which included two vital saves towards the end of the game.

When asked to give his thoughts on Rafael's saves, the Royals boss responded with a light-hearted answer.

He said: "I was about to scream at him for rushing a kick out! It's not good for the heart rate.

"I expected to hit the back of the net at any time!"

One player who didn't have a standout performance tonight, but has been pivotal in Reading's four game unbeaten run was Charlie Adam.

"He's a veteran but he's getting fitter and fitter every game," Bowen explained when asked why he subbed him off. "I only took him off because I am trying to protect him for the next three games."

"I'm delighted for him. He's waited for his chance and I don't think he felt at home before. In the last four or five weeks he's starting to feel at home and starting to enjoy his football."

Confidence has changed since start of the season

Every player is arguably playing with a new lease of life which has come from when Bowen took over from Jose Gomes.

The current Royals boss has had his say on what aspects of his players performances have improved with increased confidence.

He said: "We've got players in our team who, when they are on the ball, you feel comfortable with. We've got to get these players on the ball more.

"That's why I was pleased tonight. I've come in full circle because we started with building a platform and playing in the opposition half because we were less confident two months ago, but now confidence is growing.

"The tempo doesn't come with players on the ball, it's those who are off it. It's up to them to move quickly and show themselves. If they're hiding then it all stutters. But now they are more confident it will help us play a lot better at team."

Reading face two tough away trips to both Preston and Fulham. And two wins in those games could shoot Reading up the table.

But Bowen isn't too bothered about how the table looks. "It's all about putting points on the board" according to the Reading boss.