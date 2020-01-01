Mark Bowen full of praise for the Reading fans after statement win against Fulham

Reading boss Mark Bowen was full of praise for the role the fans played in Reading's statement 2-1 against promotion chasing Fulham.

Goals from John Swift and Charlie Adam have really brought Bowen's side back into the play off picture in the Championship.

Substitute Ivan Cavaleiro pulled a goal back for the hosts, but it wasn't enough in the end as the Royals were able to hold on to all three points.

Fans pivotal in victory

After the match, the Reading boss heaped praise on the role his fans played in the victory today.

He said: "It was only about 30 seconds after they scored I heard their fans. For 94 and a half minutes it was just Reading fans driving the lads on and that fills my heart with pride."

Emotional rollercoaster for the Reading manager

It was an emotional day for the Reading manager, and his reaction to describing the win for his side demonstrated how much this result means to the club and himself personally.

He said: "I'm still pinching myself - it was four clean sheets and three wins on the bounce going into the game but we had to work on it physically and mentally as well.

"Maybe in the past at half time there would have been a bit of apprehension but I don't see that in my players.

"They are full of confidence, all working for each other and have a real desire among each other and I think we've almost turned a corner.

This run of form has lifted Reading up the table, although the boss admitted there is still a long way to go.

"There's an expectancy and it's good to see. But if we don't keep working hard we'll fall flat on our face. I say that every week.

"We have a lot of catching up to do and we are getting to where we want to be."

Both goals please Bowen

The boss also had his say on both goals for his side today, and likened the first one back to the first Preston goal that his side scored last Sunday.

"They were really nice, the first one was like at Preston," Bowen said. "We knew we'd soak up pressure but when we played it had to be crisp and sharp."

"We could have done it a bit better in the first half and in the second for Adam to creep into the space I'm delighted for him.

"We didn't want to throw it away and we should see it out - it was worrying after their goal went in but the resilience and organisation was brilliant."

Rafael outstanding in victory

One reason why Reading were able to win today and recently in this unbeaten run was due to the amazing saves made by Rafael Cabral in the Royals goal.

When asked to describe the performance of Rafael, Bowen was full of praise for the ex Napoli goalkeeper.

He said: "Nearly every game he has pulled off unbelievable saves - his reflexes and the way he is around the place, I am delighted to have him."

January transfer window on Bowen's mind

Looking ahead to the January transfer window, Bowen stated he's happy with the squad he has- but that could all change depending on circumstances of certain players either wanting to stay at the club or leave.

He said: "Things can change. Mannone doesn't want to be a no.2, he wants to be a no.1 so it depends if someone comes in for him or if he stays.

"Aluko will hopefully be available for selection on Saturday.

"The current squad are proving they are good enough to climb the table and there's not one of them I would want to change so we'll see how things go."

Reading are next in action on Saturday when they face League One side Blackpool in the FA Cup at the Madejski Stadium.