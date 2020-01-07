Celtic Women turn professional

Celtic women's team have announced their move to professional status, which went into effect yesterday. The news comes off the back of a strong season in 2019 for the Hoops, where they finished in third place, level on points with Hibernian and 11 points behind league winners Glasgow City, winning 16 out of their 21 games and ending up getting 13 more points than they managed in 2018.

Changes being made

They are only the second team in Scotland to go professional, after Rangers Women who turned their side pro late last year. They have already managed to get a number of players, currently in the squad, on to professional contracts, and they are also looking to make some signings in the new year. There will also be modern apprentices as well as continuing amateur players. New for this season is that clubs can no longer have development teams competing in the new league system, which has meant that after the U19 team, the step is either up to the first team or to another club, something that has seen talent being spread around different teams. On top of new player signings, they've had a lot of sponsors join them to further strengthen their visions. Changes are being made not only in the squad but on the sidelines as well, after coach Eddie Wolecki Black announced his return to Motherwell Women, with a new coach yet to be determined.

Hit the ground running

Celtic, a team which has made a lot of progression in the last few years, is planning on making the most out of their pre-season, with the first team due to head to Spain in mid-January for a training camp, before the sea son kicks off with a League Cup match on February 9. They will start off their league campaign by going up against reigning champions Glasgow City, who last season won the league for the 13th time in a row, on February 23.