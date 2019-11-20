Glasgow City vs Hibs: SSE Scottish Women's Cup Final Preview

Scotland's top two sides, Glasgow City and Hibs, go head to head at Tynecastle on Sunday with the aim of claiming the crown of SSE Scottish Women's Cup Champions.

Story Behind the Game

Glasgow City had a straightforward beginning to their cup campaign way back in August, when they disposed of SWFL 2 South East/Central side Edinburgh Caledonia, winning 16-0 in the capital.

Their performance in the fourth round was even more emphatic, four goals from Hayley Sinclair helping City to a 20-0 victory over Dundee City at Petershill Park, setting up a quarter-final clash with Celtic.

That game at K-Park had the look of a potential banana skin, with the hosts on good form and City coming into it off the back of a long trip to Russia in the Champions League.

However, a nervous-looking Hoops side proved no match as goals in either half from Leanne Ross and Kirsty Howat secured a 2-0 win.

The semi-finals on a Super Sunday at Stirling Albion's Forthbank Stadium saw both take place one after the other, with City's clash with Rangers up first.

Carla Boyce fired the Gers into a shock lead in the first half but Glasgow City showed why they're the best in the country as they fought back to win 4-1 thanks to goals from Eilish McSorley, Sam Kerr and a Rachel McLauchlan double.

Hibs were drawn against fellow SWPL 1 opposition in the third round in the shape of Stirling University but they would prove no match as the capital side ran out 5-0 winners at the home of junior side Penicuik Athletic.

An Edinburgh Derby with city neighbours Hearts was up next and despite falling behind to a Danni McGinley goal, Hibs showed their class as they raced away to a 7-1 win, Siobhan Hunter continuing her scoring spree at that time with a hat-trick.

Two sides from Lanarkshire were their opponents next up, a 3-0 win at home to Hamilton Accies setting up a semi-final with Motherwell, who Hibs also disposed of comfortably, Hunter scoring again in a 4-1 victory.

City have had the upper hand in the league meetings between the sides this season, winning 1-0, 2-1 and 3-1 but it was Hibs who came out on top in the final of the SWPL Cup, Cailin Michie scoring the winning penalty in the shoot-out following a 0-0 draw in Airdrie.

The two teams head into the final on good form, both winning their final games of the league season last week, City 9-0 over Motherwell and Hibs 4-1 victors at Forfar Farmington.

With just one domestic defeat apiece in the last few weeks, it has the makings of an entertaining final.

Team News

Neither side has any injury or suspension worries, meaning both Scott Booth and Grant Scott will have a fully fit squad to choose from on Sunday.

City and Scotland number one Lee Alexander was rested in that clash with Motherwell and may return on Sunday. Erin Clachers, however, has featured in every round so far, except the quarter-final, so could get the nod.

The other decisions in the City team are at centre back where it remains to be seen whether Booth will choose experience or favour the youth of Carly Girasoli.

Hibs' team will likely pick itself with their Scottish Cup top scorer Siobhan Hunter and SWPL Player of the Month for October, Jamie-Lee Napier two key components.

Predicted Line-Ups

Glasgow City: Alexander; McLauchlan, Ross, Clark, Docherty; Kerr, Love, Crichton, Lauder; Shine, Howat

Hibs: Fife; Murray, Hunter, Michie; Muir, Cornet, McGregor, Boyle, Cavanagh; Napier, Gallacher

Key Clashes

Kirsty Howat vs Siobhan Hunter

Howat has been City's main threat going forward this season and finished the SWPL 1 campaign as the league's top scorer with 23 goals, taking her total in all competitions to 36.

Two of those came in their win over Hibs in August so they know she'll be one to watch. That job will fall to Hunter who has been banging in the goals from defence for the Hibees but also been tough to pass at the back and she'll have to stay strong on Sunday.

Leanne Ross vs Jamie-Lee Napier

Hibs forward Napier may have begun as a full-back but after being pushed forward she has flourished, grabbing 15 goals in the league while tormenting opposition defences time and time again.

After two nominations for Player of the Month, she finally earned the award for October earlier this week and City will be well aware of the threat she poses.

Captain Ross will be in for a tough afternoon against the 19-year old but her experience could prove handy.

Leanne Crichton vs Rachael Boyle

The midfield battle will be huge in the outcome of Sunday's final and in Crichton and Boyle, you have two of the best midfielders in the country.

Both have been integral parts of their sides' seasons, doing the dirty work to allow the flair players around them to attack the defences and it will be interesting to see how they match up at Tynecastle.

What the Managers Have Said

Scott Booth, Glasgow City; "It's been a little while since we've lifted the trophy and we're really hungry to do it this time. It would mean a fantastic end to what's been a very good season for the club.

"We know it's going to be tough, Hibs always prove to be tough for us in the league and the cup. They've been better than us in the cup for the last few years but we've talked about this since the start of the season that we have sort of focused on taking this one back off them so we'll see how that goes and we're looking forward to the game."

Grant Scott, Hibs Manager; "We know it's going to be a real tough one, I think confidence would be a bit too strong but we're certainly confident in our ability and we'll take the match as it comes but we're under no illusions.

"City have had an unbelievable season and there will be a great deal of hunger in them as well to win this trophy so you know, we've got to be ready for it for sure."