Reading in search for a new striker after latest Lucas Joao injury blow

Reading are on the hunt for a new striker after Mark Bowen revealed the latest injury news regarding star striker Lucas Joao.

The Portuguese forward injured himself in Reading's 2-1 win against Fulham on New Years Day.

After the Nottingham Forest game, a match in which Sam Baldock started in place of Joao, Bowen revealed some bad news in relation to the extent of 26-year-old's injury.

"He's going to be out for a significant time - probably nearly two months”, he said.

"He's got a problem with his hamstring which needs resolving."

The Reading boss then went on to explain the plans in relation to the striker situation surrounding the club.

Bowen said: "I don't know. We'll be looking to strengthen if we can but whether that's possible I don't know.

"I'm very mindful of the dynamic of the group. We've got a fantastic team spirit so we have to be careful what we do that way as well.

"We're not going to strengthen just for the sake of it. He has been a key player for us but before he came into the side Puscas was and then Baldock was."

Could an ex Royal be a Possible replacement?

The favourite with the bookies to join Reading as their next striker is Brighton striker Glenn Murray.

The 36-year-old has struggled for game time this season under Graham Potter and that has as a result put his future up in the air.

It will be interesting to see how this link develops over the new few days and who else Reading get linked to in the striker position.