Pep Guardiola praises Roy Hodgson ahead of Palace clash

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola described Crystal Palace boss, Roy Hodgson as 'incredible' ahead of the meeting between the two at the Etihad Stadium this Saturday.

Guardiola was full of praise for the 72-year-old boss, ahead of his own 49th birthday tomorrow: "Of course I admire him [Hodgson] it is incredible. It is incredible that he still has the patience to be a manager at his age and it's incredible as he is doing really well."

"We can not forget the situation when he took over at Crystal Palace one or two seasons ago when I think they had zero points, and everybody could see that Crystal Palace could get relegated but instead of that he has done an incredible job."

Palace a tough test

The Blues' boss also commented on how tough a test facing Palace is, especially after losing in the same fixture last season: "Every game you can win or lose and we've played a lot of times against Crystal Palace and all the times we have won except just one."

"We remember what can happen, Townsend scored an incredible goal [last season] and they have good, good players. Always with Palace against City in history we have struggled, but we are well prepared for the game."

Sane and Laporte progress

With long-term absentees, Aymeric Laporte and Leroy Sane being seen in training this week, Guardiola gave a fitness update on both: "Leroy is still not training with us but everything is going really well and Laporte has had another week with us in training."

VAR monitors welcome

Ahead of game week 23 in the Premier League, referees have been advised to begin to use the pitch side VAR monitor, and this is something Guardiola is hugely in favour of: "Yes, I like it that they are taking the responsibility, themselves and not the others, I like it."

No change of preperation

After a busy festive period for Guardiola and his side, the Blues have had nearly a full week off after defeating Aston Villa 6-1 last Sunday. Despite the longer than usual break, the Spaniard stated their match preparation hasn't changed:



"It's our normal routine. Our schedule, our days off, the way we have to work, what we have to improve and what is going well. As always there is no special or different things."

Guardiola also confirmed that, apart from the known injury problems to Laporte and Sane there are no other fitness issues within the squad.