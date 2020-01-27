AFC Wimbledon vs Burton Albion preview: Three points vital for two very different reasons

Both AFC Wimbledon and Burton Albion are in for a tough next few weeks as the games continue to come thick and fast. Wimbledon's next 5 games include Fleetwood, Ipswich, Rotherham and Oxford, which is an incredibly difficult run of games for the Wombles, as they continue in their bid to put a larger gap between them and the drop. Burton also face Ipswich and Rotherham in the coming weeks, with The Brewers aiming to keep their playoff drive on track with victory over the Dons.

Team news

AFC Wimbledon:

Both Max Sanders and Adam Roscrow are injured and aren't likely to be involved in the fixture. Jack Rudoni will return to the squad after the 18 year-old recovers from a hamstring problem in time for the game. Scott Wagstaff returns from his suspension as well, as several key players make themselves available for selection.

Burton Albion:

Nathan Broadhead is making good progress as he aims to return ready for the fixture, although it would be a surprise if the Welshman returned to the starting eleven so soon, given his lengthy spell on the sidelines. Kieran Wallace could make his return to the side, as well as Reece Hutchinson who is said to be making great progress as he recovers from his injury, although Tuesday may be too soon for the young defender.

Managers thoughts:

AFC Wimbledon:

Speaking to the clubs official website, Wimbledon manager Glyn Hodges details his happiness with the squad and the break his side have had in the build-up to Tuesday's bout:

“I have enjoyed the break.

“We’ve given the boys time off in previous breaks, but for this break we haven’t given them much time off. We’ve been working hard and we’ve been in on the training ground. We’ve been ironing out some stuff and making sure that for this game, and heading into February, that we’ve done our groundwork and we’re ready to go.

“It’s been a chance to put some work into them, it’s just not tactical. It’s a physical hit as well. We are not going to get too many chances now, it’s going to be Saturday, Tuesday, for a number of weeks, so it’s going to be about preparing and recovering.

"Chris McConnell has been great, we sit down every morning and plan what we are going to do and plan the workload. We’ve had too many soft tissue injuries, so that’s something we are looking at and trying to put right. There’s a lot going into it and the boys have responded well.”

Burton Albion:

Brewers boss Nigel Clough spoke briefly to the clubs official site, as he gave his thoughts ahead of Burton's trip to Kingsmeadow:

“Wimbledon are a different team on their own pitch. They are more than capable and another team who emphasise that the league is very strong and very even this year.”

Albion lost key player and top scorer Liam Boyce this month to Hearts, and Clough made it clear that he hopes to replace the Scotsman before the window shuts:

“We might just need a bit of cover up front with Liam going and we will see about that this week.

“We have our maximum number of loans so if we take another one, we can’t put them all in the 18 together. But there’s a chance of bringing someone in on a permanent. We will have a good chat this week and see what we think we need.

“There are not many strikers available on permanent deals in January, but we have one in mind and will see if something develops.”

Previous meetings:

The last three games between the two sides have in favour of the Midlands outfit, with the Brewers also claiming victory in the reverse fixture this season. A David Templeton goal on 31 minutes was enough to secure all three points back in October.

Altogether, the teams have met 11 times, mostly in Sky Bet League Two, where they fought eight times.

Overall bragging rights sit with Burton, as they have won five and drawn three of those 11 fixtures.

The most memorable game between the Wombles and Brewers came in August 2012 at the Pirelli Stadium. A 6-2 victory for Albion was the score that day. Burton had six different goalscorers, including then fan-favourite Jacques Maghoma.

Kick off is at 19:45 at Kingsmeadow Stadium.