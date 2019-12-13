Wycombe Wanderers vs Burton Albion preview: Home side looking to extend their lead at the top 

Wycombe Wanderers will be looking to continue their stay at the top of Sky Bet League One with victory over Burton Albion on Saturday.

The Chairboys will be nervously looking over their shoulder with Ipswich Town breathing down their necks, just four points behind and with a game in hand.

The Brewers on the other hand will be looking to get back to winning ways. Burton have only won one of their last five league games which sees them languish down in 15th position, and now come up against formidable opposition in Wycombe.

Team news:

Wycombe Wanderers:

There is only one absentee for Wycombe, as Fred Onyedinma is likely to miss out as he continues his recovery from a long-term injury. On the brighter side, Anthony Stewart is set to make his 200th appearance for the club.

Burton Albion:

Nigel Clough will be boosted with three players possibly returning for the injury-struck Brewers. John Brayford, Oliver Sarkic and Reece Hutchinson all could make returns to the squad after being out for several weeks. However, Nathan Broadhead will continue his spell on the sidelines, where he will be joined by John-Joe O'Toole, who begins his long suspension.

Embed from Getty Images

Managers thoughts:

Speaking to Wycombe Wanderers' official website, Gareth Ainsworth had this to say:

“The boys are all looking sharp, fit and focused, and we have a plan for how we want to play on Saturday. I have a huge amount of respect for Nigel Clough and Burton Albion, and for all they’ve achieved in the past 10 years or so. They were excellent against us last time we met them last Boxing Day, and they’ve got some real talent collectively and individually as we’ve seen from the recent matches we’ve seen them play.



“But as always, it’s about what we do and how we can affect the game. We’re ready to go out there and give everything we’ve got because we want to keep rewarding our home fans with good performances and positive results."

Nigel Clough, speaking to Burton Albion's official website says his side must take the initiative:

“Generally away from home we have got that first goal and even if you do go behind it’s sometimes easier than being at home, as their fans are still urging them forward. You can defend a 1-0 lead a little bit easier away from home.

“Going behind to an early goal, we see how difficult it is against Southend and Lincoln who are towards the bottom of the league, so we can’t afford to do it against Wycombe – especially as they win so many games 1-0."

Previous meetings

The two sides have crossed paths 11 times, with the Midlands outfit coming out on top in seven of those occasions.

The last meeting saw The Brewers secure a convincing 3-1 Boxing day victory over The Chairboys, in which all four goals came in the first half at the Pirelli Stadium, including an own-goal from Albion captain Jake Buxton.

Kick off is at 3pm at Adams Park.