Rotherham United vs Burton Albion preview: A battle between teams with Championship ambition

Five home league games unbeaten and 12 goals scored, is the feat which travelling Burton Albion will have to overturn if they are to leave South Yorkshire with all three points, following their clash with top of the table Rotherham United.

Both sides are vying for promotion this season. Rotherham will be targeting automatics, whilst Nigel Clough's Brewers will be battling it out for play-off contention.

Team news

Rotherham United:

Paul Warne's squad is close to a completely clean bill of health, with only two worries for the Millers boss. Billy Jones is closing in on a return to action after his lay-off from action.

Clark Robertson is the only major issue Warne has. The players hernia issue continues and remains sidelined whilslt he recovers.

Burton Albion:

The Brewers squad still has minor issues throughout, but there are no new issues for Nigel Clough to deal with.

Reece Hutchinson will be evaluated before the fixture to deem whether he will be ready to once again return to the field. Loanee Nathan Broadhead has returned back to Albion after he was sent back to Everton to continue his recovery from a hamstring injury.

David Templeton departed the Pirelli Stadium of friday, as he and the club agreed mutual termination of his contract. The winger wanted to return to Scotland following the birth of his first child. Nigel Clough was disapointed with the Scotsman's departure, but understood the 31-year-old's reasons to return to his homeland:

“He is leaving us for family reasons - we’ve all come to an agreement and he leaves us with our very best wishes and thanks.

“We thank him for his efforts and he leaves us and the supporters with some very fond memories of great goals.

“With that goal against Doncaster earlier in the season, he may even have to come back and collect his Goal of the Season award!”

Managers thoughts

Rotherham United:

Millers boss Paul Warne spoke to Rotherham's official website, and had this to say pre-Burton:

"Burton are right up there in the form table over the last 10 games or so, they're really hard to break down and in fairness to them, when we played at their place earlier in the season they more than deserved a draw out of the game.

"Nigel has his teams really well drilled and if they get a lead, they're even more difficult to carve open. As always, the first goal will be vital, but it's even more paramount that we get it this weekend.

"Everyone who starts knows that they have the lads who are subs desperate to take their places, so that motivates them on its own really."

Burton Albion:

Speaking to iFollowBrewers, Nigel Clough detailed his thoughts ahead of the game against Rotherham United:

"We we're better on Tuesday night, but just disappointed with the goals we conceded.

"I think it will an interesting game, Rotherham are very effective at what they do, put a lot of balls in your box.

"I think they've scored double the most goals from set-plays than anyone else in the league. So straight away that's a major threat. So we're going to have to defend like our lives depended upon it in our penalty area."

Previous meetings

The two sides have met 12 times previously. The games have been across League Two, League One and the Championship. They also include a Johnstone's Paint Trophy game which ended in 1-2 away victory for the Millers.

Rotherham narrowly boast the better record between the two teams, with five wins, three draws and four losses.

The last time Albion travelled to the AESSEAL New York Stadium, they managed to take all three points back to the Midlands with Chris O'Grady and Jackson Irvine scoring for the Brewers in a 1-2 win.

Last time out was in the reverse fixture this season. It ended 0-1 to Rotherham at the Pirelli Stadium. The game wasn't without its controversy, when Scott Fraser was denied a penalty kick, which Nigel Clough described as a "mystifying decision".

Kick off is at 3pm at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.