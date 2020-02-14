Copa de la Reina round of 16 roundup and quarterfinal draw details

The first round of the Queen’s Cup kicked off this week for the Spanish teams after 30 seconds of protest before each game, because of the collective agreement the players are fighting for. This protest was also seen in the final of the Supercup between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad.

Here are the results:

Espanyol 0-2 Edf Logroño

Logroño's midfielder Carolina Marín de la Fuente was the protagonist of the match scoring both goals in less than ten minutes, leaving Kelsey Dossey, the debutant goalkeeper, with nothing to do to help. The home team tried to get control of the match, but Logroño’s impulse was impossible to beat.

Espanyol are having the worst season of their history sitting at the bottom and having just four points, even though the team changed coaches in December in an attempt of improving the situation.

Athletic Club 3-0 Granadilla Tenerife

The match in Lezama went into extra time where the three goals were scored. During the 90 minutes both teams fought for the ticket for the next round, but the excellent performances of Ainhoa Tirapu and Aline Reis prevented goals showing on the scoreboard.

Goals from Garazi Murua, Lucia Garcia, and Vanessa Gimbert secured the three points for the Basque side in extra time.

Athletic Club now go through to the quarterfinals in a competition they have never won.

Deportivo Abanca 7-2 Valencia

Abegondo witnessed the most goals of the day and the victory of its team. The Galician side scored seven goals with a great performance from Peke, who scored four goals. The other goals of Athenea, María Mendez and Abelleira helped to lead Deportivo to the quarterfinals.

Valencia tried to get into the match and managed to celebrate two goals in the second half.

CD Tacon 1-0 Rayo Vallecano

This is the first time of CD Tacón playing the Queen’s Cup and a goal by Jessica Martinez allowed them into the next round in a very balanced game. Rayo gave the ball to Tacón and waited for an opportunity to attack.

Sara Ezquerro, Tacón’s goalkeeper, stopped every possible strike and gained confidence throughout the match. However, it was the home team who was looking for the opposite net the most.

Sevilla 3-0 Levante

Without doubt, Sevilla was the best team of the match and secured their ticket for the next round. Nagore Calderón opened the scoring 13 minutes into the game and even though the visiting players tried to score, Catalina was confident between the sticks. Karpova netted the second one before half time.

Maria Pry’s team couldn’t do anything and less after Zdunek’s goal.

Sporting de Huelva 0-4 Barcelona

Liga Iberdola’s leader won without any suffering, despite Sporting de Huelva being a difficult opponent for the Catalans. During the first half, the locals stood firmly against Barcelona’s attempts but their disorganisation in the second 45 minutes lead the leader to victory.

Barcelona also won the Supercup final against Real Sociedad, so the coach rested Sandra Paños, Alexia Putellas and Lieke Martens.

Oshoala, Hermoso and Graham were the players who managed to break the firmly constructed defence lines.

Real Betis (4) 0-0 (2) Athletico Madrid

After penalties, Atlético Madrid surprisingly said goodbye to the Queen’s Cup. Real Betis Féminas played to make the second in the table uncomfortable and they achieved it. In another match with an excellent presence of the goalkeeper - Méline Gérard, Atlético Madrid couldn’t score the definitive goal and finished the match and extra time in a draw.

Real Betis scored their four penalties, while Atlético missed two.

Real Sociedad (2) 0-0 (4) Madrid

Madrid CFF defeated the current champion of the competition on penalties, who also lost the final of the Supercup to Barcelona.

The game finished without goals, but both teams had their opportunities and the ticking of the clock saw despair due to tiredness. The extra time also finished in a draw and the teams reduced their intensity in order to reach the penalties.

Poza stopped Baños and Palacios’ throws and Amanda’s goal lead Madrid CFF to the quarterfinals.

Quarterfinal draw

The draw for the quarterfinals took place this Friday and in a single-legged match, teams will play on February 25 and 26.

Madrid CFF - Sevilla FC

Athletic Club - CD Tacon

Logrono EDF - Real Betis

Barcelona - Deportivo Abanca