Leeds United 1-0 Bristol City: Hosts move three points clear of third place

It was Leeds United who ran out 1-0 winners over Bristol City in a one-sided, wet, and windy affair at Elland Road.

Former Robins right back, Luke Ayling, found the opener in the first quarter of an hour. Multiple Leeds players were lining up waiting to take their next shot on goal.

Ayling was waiting eagerly at the end of the queue to poke the ball into the goal - leaving David Bentley stranded.

Story of the game

Straight from the off, the hosts were on the offensive, winning a succession of corners.

The first of which was whipped in from the left-hand side from Kalvin Phillips, who used the wind to direct his delivery on to the head of Liam Cooper.

The captain's header narrowly missed the top right-hand corner, however.

Leeds were knocking on the door, but it was Ayling who ran away in jubilation as he opened the scoring against his former club. Much to the disgruntlement of the travelling fans, the right back was striding towards the away end kissing the Leeds badge upon his shirt.

It didn't take long before the home side were in again. Helder Costa managed to cut inside and force a brilliant save from the 'keeper. The resulting loose ball fell to Stuart Dallas whose effort ricocheted off the bar and to the feet of an unmarked Patrick Bamford.

Of course, Bamford slammed his chance into the back of the net, but the celebrations were duly halted by the linesman's offside flag.

Unfortunately for Lee Johnson's men, Bristol City's forwards were very much spectators in the game for at least the first half an hour of play.

The away side's first effort came when full-back Jay Dasilva found himself deep in Leeds' half for the first time in the game. An impressive whipped cross from the youngster found the head of Jamie Paterson.

The quality ended there though as the header was weak and straight at a very grateful looking Kiko Casilla.

Bristol City came out from the break instantly applying pressure on the hosts. Uproar ensued as goalscorer, Luke Ayling, threw himself in-front of Niclas Eliasson's cross inside the area.

In unison each member of the travelling bench went up adamantly claiming for a handball, but referee Tim Robinson was having none of it.

As the hour mark crept up, Leeds were once again taking control of the match and Costa was the familiar culprit down the right wing. The Portuguese winger was finding space time and time again but was unable to produce the decisive final pass.

Number nine, Patrick Bamford, incredibly turned his man and was the spearhead for many of the attacks midway through the second half.

His hold up play was rewarded with his name being sang around Elland Road in support of the forward.

The clearest of chances came when Costa found himself through on goal but chose to slow his run down in order to pick out a teammate with a cut back.

Bamford stabbed his left foot at what appeared to be the perfect opportunity to bring the game to 2-0 but somehow Bentley denies Leeds once again.

Shortly after, Bentley's heroics rescued Bristol again. It was Costa who once again burst through the middle and took on the goalkeeper.

However, as he was bumbling round Bentley, it allowed Bristol's number one to race back and make a superb last-ditch dive in order to prevent Leeds doubling the lead.

As the game was entering its final ten minutes, the tension in the ground was rising as Leeds failed to put the game to bed.

Wells found himself running on in behind the Leeds back line. The former Bradford City, and Huddersfield Town forward fired a shot at Casilla's infamous near post. Fortunately enough for the Spaniard between the sticks, this effort whistled past the post.

In response, Jack Harrison found rare space in the Bristol area in order to wind up a left footed strike that cannoned off the underside of the bar and miraculously away to safety.

Deep into stoppage time, Phillips broke through and managed to pick out Jean-Kévin Augustin who had come on for Bamford earlier in the half.

The Frenchman held his run in order to drop in-front of Bristol's defence. It looked destined for the loanee to grab his first goal in a Leeds shirt, but it wasn't meant to be.

That was the last of the action, all three points were deservedly won by the Whites. It finished 1-0.



Takeaways

Phillips perfect in role

Throughout the game it was evident how vital the young defensive midfielder is to Marcelo Bielsa's side.

Phillips picked apart each Bristol attack and nullified any form of danger that presented itself.

Along with Ben White who also expertly marshalled the backline, there was just never any way through for the Robins this afternoon.

Topsy-turvy Championship

Incredibly despite their recent wobble, Leeds end the week in the automatic promotion places.

In a day of interesting results, the Whites were the only team in the top seven to come away from game week 33 with all three points.

The win leaves them three points clear of Fulham in third place, and six points clear of opponents Bristol City in seventh.

Bristol's standout man

In a game where most would struggle, young fullback Jay Dasilva performed admirably up against Portuguese winger, Hélder Costa.

On numerous occasions the left back dealt with Costa's advances, especially on the counterattack.

He wasn't only impressive at the back; he also went forward and attacked with intent when he got the chance.

As the game went, there were not many opportunities to get forward. When he did however, he was key in the majority of Bristol's few chances.

He was certainly a positive for Lee Johnson to take away from today's loss.