Marcelo Bielsa: 'Distance in the table is too short'

LEEDS, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 15: Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa watches on during the first half during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Bristol City at Elland Road on February 15, 2020 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Alex Dodd - CameraSport via Getty Images)

It took 16 minutes for Leeds United full back Luke Ayling to score the winning goal against his former club, Bristol City, in yesterday's 1-0 victory.





In doing so, the hosts were the only team within the top seven of the EFL Championship to obtain all three points this weekend.

The win ensures Leeds hold a three-point lead over their closest rivals Fulham in third.

'The mentality in the team was positive'

Despite the extended gap, Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa believes that "the distance in the table [to the play offs] is too short".

The Argentinian coach says that he "cannot forget that early in the season we were winning 3-0".

Bielsa has belief in his side's ability to win games: "the performance in general and the mentality in the team was positive" but he is also aware that "every team in the bottom of the table can beat one in the top of the table... every match is going to present the need to win again".





'We felt the support'

Although the conditions were extremely wet and windy inside Elland Road on Saturday afternoon, Bielsa felt that "the players can adapt to this kind of weather because they are used to it".

"We are experienced every tactic and every situation in the championship. We feel that we have the resources to manage the different kind of matches we face. "We attacked well we missed a lot of chances. We defended well and they created few chances. We ran a lot and fought for every ball. "From the first minute we felt the support of the supporters and it was the same for the whole match."





Bamford has a 'special role in the team'

It may have been a 1-0 victory, but many more chances came their way that they could not convert.

The question is still being asked of number nine Patrick Bamford, and whether or not he deserves to still be in the starting line-up.

For Bielsa, it is very apparent that he has full faith in his main man.