Burton Albion vs Peterborough United preview: Clough's men host free scoring Posh

Before the clash, Burton Albion find themselves nine points off of the playoffs, and should they fail to battle past Peterborough United and gather all three points, their hopes of playoffs may end.

Posh are sitting just inside the playoffs in sixth place. United will be looking for their seventh win in eight games, a run which saw them score an impressive 21 goals and concede just three.

Team news

Burton Albion:

Several absentee's are expected for Nigel Clough's side. The Brewers are likely to be without club captain Jake Buxton, who continues to suffer from his long-term rib injury. Stephen Quinn and John Brayford are also likely to miss-out. Quinn and Brayford picked up a knocks versus Southend United.

Richard Nartey is expected to be unavailable too. The young Chelsea loanee has returned to his parent club for treatment to a calf injury he sustained in Burton's loss to Ipswich Town.

Peterborough United:

Posh will be without Ivan Toney. The prolific forward is set to serve the second of his two-match ban.

Ricky-Jade Jones could feature in the squad travelling to Burton. The young striker picked up a slight knock in a reserve game midweek, but is a possible inclusion.

Managers thoughts:

Burton manager Nigel Clough spoke to iFollow Brewers on Friday, and expressed his thoughts ahead of the fixture:

"They had a good run, which propelled them into the top six.

"We're fortunate that [Ivan] Toney is suspended, but they still have other threats as well.

"We've got a decision to make on our formation. We changed to a three at the back at Southend, and it showed some promising bits, but whether we go with it or not on Saturday we're not sure."

Darren Ferguson spoke to the club's iFollow before Posh make the trip to the Pirelli. He spoke about his team and the threat of Albion:

"I feel they are a very very dangerous opponent, because on their day they are a very good team. They're very flexible.

“Burton Albion are a tricky side to come up against because on their day they are a very good side with plenty of movement and attacking threat. They had a good away win last time out and will be looking to build on that. We have had a break which has been well timed in terms of rest and recovery but now we need to focus. We have to win a lot of our remaining games and that starts on Saturday."

Previous meetings:

The first ever meeting between the two clubs was 15 years ago. A first round FA Cup match at London Road ended 0-0. Sat on the bench that day was player-manager Nigel Clough. The replay saw the Brewers grab a 1-0 victory at the Pirelli Stadium, thanks to a Shaun Harrad 75th minute strike past Mark Tyler.

Across the table, these two sides are closely matched in records versus each other. Posh narrowly edge Burton with four wins, one draw and 3 losses.

This season's reverse fixture at London Road saw Peterborough snatch all three points with a last minute winner from Joe Ward. In a match which Posh manager Ferguson call "scrappy".

Kick of is at 3pm at the Pirelli Stadium