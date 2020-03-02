Plymouth Argyle vs Grimsby Town Preview: Holloway's Home Park return

Despite suffering defeat to Northampton Town on Saturday, Grimsby Town make the long trip to Devon a rejuvenated side under the tenure-ship of a familiar face to Plymouth Argyle fans.

Ryan Lowe’s side had a tough weekend themselves, losing 2-1 away to Bradford City in a game during which The Pilgrims were reduced to nine men.

The game against The Mariners is the first of back-to-back home games, with wins in both looking crucial to Plymouth's automatic promotion hopes.

Grimsby, on the other hand, would move into the top half the table should they come out victorious on Tuesday evening.

Due to the original fixture in November being postponed, these two sides will meet twice in the month of March, in what is a busy period in League Two.

A familiar friend or foe?

Embed from Getty Image

Ian Holloway was manager of Grimsby's opponents for just over a year, joining in the summer of 2006 and resigning in November 2007, following speculation linking him to the vacant Leicester City job.

His departure was not warmly received by Plymouth, and it is was one the Bristolian would later regret, telling The Daily Mail back in 2010:

"I had a year out of football and had to think about what went wrong in my life. I was given some decent values from my mum and dad in our council house, and one of them was honesty and trust and loyalty. And I forgot to do all that at Plymouth. I left them, and I made the biggest mistake of my life.”

Plymouth proficient at home

Argyle's home form of late is why they sit just two points outside the automatic promotion spots.

The Devon-based club have lost just once at Home Park in 2020, the lone defeat coming against table-toppers Swindon Town on New Years Day.

Holloway's side will take confidence from their last league game at the "Theatre of Greens" however, a 3-0 victory back in 2016 thanks to a brace from now-former Town forward Omar Bogle.

Notable absentees

Embed from Getty Images

Grimsby will be without in-form striker James Hanson after he was forced off in the first half against Northampton, with Grimsby Live reporting that Hanson will have a scan on a potential groin injury on Tuesday.

The home side will obviously miss both skipper Gary Sawyer and top scorer Antoni Sarcevic due to suspension, with the former facing up to four games on the sidelines for his dismissal on Saturday.