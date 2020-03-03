West Bromwich Albion vs Newcastle United preview: Magpies look to chase Wembley dream at the Hawthorns

Newcastle United make the trip to the Hawthorns looking to book their place in the quarter-finals of the Emirates FA Cup for the first time since the 2005/06 season (8pm).

The Magpies don't come into the game on the best of form, and they have failed to score a goal since their progression from the fourth round as they defeated Oxford United 3-2 after extra time.

Their latest result was a third straight 0-0 draw at St James' Park, this time against Burnley.

West Bromwich Albion on the other hand come into this match on the back of a somewhat surprising 1-0 defeat to Wigan Athletic in the Championship.

TEAM NEWS

The only real doubt ahead of the game was whether or not Alan Saint-Maximin would be fit to play having been named on the bench against Burnley on Saturday. It is reported that the winger has travelled with the side, however rumours have recently emerged of a fall out with manager Steve Bruce.

Andy Carroll is certain not to play with his ongoing injury problems which have seen him out of action for several months.

Meanwhile Valentino Lazaro will be available for selection again after serving his one match ban following his late dismissal in the defeat Crystal Palace in Newcastle's last away game.

For the home side, they will be without Ahmed Hegazi after he had to be withdrawn in Saturday's defeat at home.

The Baggies will also be without Grady Diangana and Nathan Ferguson who are out with hamstring and knee injuries respectively.

Romaine Sawyers will serve the final match of his three game suspension after he was sent off in Albion's impressive 3-0 away victory at Bristol City last month.

THOUGHTS OF THE MANAGERS

West Bromwich Albion manager, Slaven Bilic:

"It will be very interesting to see how big the gap is, if anything, in quality. The league positions are a little bit closer mentally. We are at the top of the Championship and we have to compete with a team that's in the bottom half of the table in the Premier League. They are where we want to be, they are one level higher than us. At the same time, they are a team of strengths and weaknesses. They are not a perfect team. But Newcastle are dangerous and it's going to be a good test for us. It will be interesting to see. We can progress into the last eight and that would be tremendous. It would help us if that happens. It would boost our confidence in the final Championship games."

Newcastle United manager, Steve Bruce:

"We've got to 32 points with 10 games to spare. If somebody had told me back in August that would have been the case, I'd have said 'Thank you very much, I'll take that. We've got to the fifth round for the first time in years. It's going to be a big challenge. I always believe a cup run can give everybody a lift."

MATCH FACTS

This will be the fifth FA Cup meeting between the two sides, with all of those coming at the Hawthorns.

Newcastle have only won two of their last nine away games against West Brom, with the latest of those coming back in the 2014/15 season under Alan Pardew.

Newcastle have progressed to the quarter-finals of the competition on each occasion that they have made it to the fifth round of the FA Cup.

West Brom are looking to reach the final eight for the fourth time since the turn of the century. The latest appearance was in 2015.

HOW TO FOLLOW THE GAME

Having not initially been selected for live TV coverage, it has been announced that the BBC will show the match live on the Red Button and iPlayer.

There will also be coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live, and on local BBC radio stations.