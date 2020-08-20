What will the future hold for Manchester City's Angeliño?

What we know so far

The 23 year-old joined Manchester City at the age of 16 from La Liga side Deportivo La Coruña. In July 2015 he started his first of what would be four loan spells away from the Etihad, when joined New York City FC at just 18 years-old until the following summer. After 14 appearances in the US he returned to Manchester and started training with the first team. He made two appearances for the Citizens, one in the UEFA Champions League and one in the EFL cup. In January 2017 he made a loan spell to Girona for the remainder of the season but failed to play a game in the first month he was there, this resorted in a spell at Mallorca until the end of the season.

In the summer of 2017 he started what would be his most successful loan spell with Eredivisie side NAC Breda, he impressed in the Netherlands scoring 3 goals and registering 7 assists in 34 top flight games. This attracted the attention of 24 time dutch champions PSV. After a great first season and an inclusion in the official Team of the season Manchester City triggered the players buy back clause which saw him return to the club summer of last year. He made six appearances at the start of the 19/20 season which lead to him being sent out to RB Leipzig January of this year.

After playing 13 league games, scoring once and assisting three times, he also had a huge impact in the Champions Leauge as the German side reached there first ever Champions League semi final.

What now?

As the fans of Manchester City well know world cup winner Ben Mendy has had a long standing battle with injury and maintaining fitness throughout his time. Having had a long battle with his cruciate ligaments and having undergone knee surgery whilst at Manchester City he has only managed to register 36 games. This has meant Zinchenko has had to step up into the first team and in many people's eyes has done very well although for some he may not be at that level in his career yet.

With a Champions League semi finalist on his way back into the picture and no fit left back in the Manchester City squad it would not be unreasonable to suggest this could be Angelino's chance to shine. Leipzig have already said they cannot agree to the £27m agreement to make his deal permanent so it is almost certain he will remain at City. With loan spells in four different countries under his belt and now a Champions League semi final in the locker its safe to say he will be returning a better player and will more than likely get a look in.