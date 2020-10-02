Burton Albion vs Portsmouth preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Jake Buxton's Burton Albion will be aiming to plaster over some deep wounds, left by their disappointing away defeat at the hands of Swindon Town. The Albion boss was more annoyed with the performance than result, and will be hoping for a more complete outing this weekend.

The pressure continues to mount on Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett. His side have drawn two and lost one of their opening three games in the league this season - and such form has seen growing discontent from the fanbase, largely aimed at Jackett himself.

Team news

Burton Albion:

The Brewers squad will be boosted by the return of several players from both suspension and injury. Kieran O'Hara was instrumental in his role last season for the Brewers. The goalkeeper - who has now signed on a permanent contract from Manchester United - notched 12 clean sheets last season, and will be hoping to jump straight back into the side and build on that success. John Joe-O'Toole also returns to the squad following his suspension.

Summer signing Charles Vernam has been declared fit to play following a few games out with an injury, whilst Neal Eardley is close to fitness too. Both Reece Hutchinson and Michael Bostwick will be absentees from the squad, as both continue their recoveries.

Portsmouth:

Ellis Harrison returned to action from the bench for Portsmouth against Wigan Athletic, with the striker netting Pompey's consolation goal in the 89th minute - and is in line to make a return to the starting eleven, after a calf injury sustained in pre-season. The return will be welcomed by Pompey fans with John Marquis struggling to find goal scoring form this season.

Goalkeeper Alex Bass could return to the squad, albeit on the bench, as he recovers from a damaged ankle.

Ex-Burton players Tom Naylor and Marcus Harness are likely to start for the travelling side, however, Naylor despite his high standing, could be replaced after a run of poor performances.

Predicted line-ups

Burton Albion: Garrett, Brayford, O'Toole, Wallace, Daniel, Edwards, Roles, Powell, Akins, Lawless, Hemmings.

Portsmouth: MacGillivray, Johnson, Whatmough, Raggett, Pring, Naylor, Close, Harness, Jacobs, Curtis, Harrison.

Ones to watch

For the Brewers, the forever reliable Lucas Akins is more than pivotal to the Albion team. The versatile (and that is an understatement) 31-year-old will be an important cog in the machine this weekend, with his calming presence and pure quality football necessary to overcome tough opposition.

Former Brewer Marcus Harness will be hoping to have a happy return to the Pirelli Stadium. The English winger came through the Burton academy, and was an integral part to their squad before moving down south and joining Pompey. The tricky and agile forward-thinking wide midfielder will be vital to Portsmouth's attacking threat.

How to watch

The fixture will not be live of television. However, it will be accessible via both clubs iFollow channels for £10.

iFollowBrewers

iFollowPompey

Kick off at 15:00 BST.

Manager thoughts

Brewers boss Jake Buxton spoke to iFollowBrewers prior to the weekend fixture, and wants a reaction from his players, following the result at Swindon:

"Tough opposition [are] Portsmouth. We obviously expect a reaction following the start to the season they've had - and I expect the same from our players...

"It will be a tough game, good game, but one we are relishing and looking forward to.

"I expect us to come out of the blocks, start brightly and put them under pressure, and make them feel like they are in for a really good game.

"The two boys (Jack Roles and Indiana Vassilev) who have come in on loan, when they've come on have done well, and are pushing for starts."

Pompey manager Kenny Jackett understands the need for a good result this weekend, and spoke to the clubs official website detailing his thoughts:

“We are obviously desperate to be playing again – it has been a long week after that defeat against Wigan.

“It would have been great if there had been another Tuesday game and then we could just get on with it.

“It is true that we haven’t been at our best so far and really want to be putting on a top display from start to finish.

“I think I have got a talented squad and finding the correct balance, getting the combinations right and building up their confidence is what we have been talking about.

“The games are now going to start coming thick and fast. It is something we have to be ready for and we’re looking forward to it.

“There is still a lot of the season ahead, but of course we’re disappointed with results and are confident we can turn it around.

“We have shown before that we can win – consistently and not just on individual days – and have to get to that stage quickly.”