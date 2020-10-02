Coventry City 1-3 AFC Bournemouth: Sky Blues fall to defeat against unbeaten Cherries

AFC Bournemouth moved to the top of the league this evening after a smart 3-1 win away at Championship new boys Coventry City.

Jason Tindall’s side emerged victorious comfortably after goals from midfielders Jefferson Lerma and Dan Gosling (2). A first half leveller came from the penalty spot for Coventry – in form striker Matty Godden converted late in the first half.

The win leaves Bournemouth with 10 points from four games, with City remaining on the four points they had collected in the first three games.

Story of the game

It was Bournemouth who were out of the traps quickest and the deadlock lasted just six minutes with the first shot at goal. The ball was fed down the left wing and Adam Smith managed to feed a ball across to Dom Solanke (via a neat flick from Gosling). Solanke then laid of Colombian international Jefferson Lerma, who’s venomous strike found the back of the net from around 20 yards out.

Bournemouth looked very comfortable in the opening period of this fixture. Despite not testing Marko Marosi, they were far and away the best side both in and out of possession. Coventry had to wait until twelve minutes in to really even get the ball under their control and play their own game; testament to the visitor’s performance.

The first effort on goal from the Sky Blues came from midfield playmaker Gustavo Hamer. A loose ball on the edge of the Bournemouth area fell to Hamer, who struck a low drive first time. Asmir Begovic was equal to it and managed to palm it around the post; the resulting corner was cleared easily.

With 18 minutes on the clock, what can only be described as chaos unfolded in the Sky Blues six yard box. A deep cross from Jack Stacey was met by opposite wing back Adam Smith, who had got in behind Fankaty Dabo. His diving header was deflected by Dabo but the ball spilled across the area and required two goal line blocks, one from Dominic Hyam and another from Marosi. The ball was eventually cleared away and Mark Robins’ side lived on in the fixture.

Going forward for Coventry, it was Hamer again who was causing issues. After being allowed to roam into the Cherries’ box, the former PEC Zwolle man took a punt at goal. His shot was a little too high to trouble Begovic.

Despite a dominant opening 15 minutes, Bournemouth had allowed Coventry back into the match and there were promising signs from the Sky Blues. Hamer had got into the rhythm that has seen him shoot to the top of the ‘Chances Created’ table in the Championship and the home side were starting to make a mark on the game.

The two sides continued to trade blows, and both almost found the back of the net. For Bournemouth, a long ball over the top found Dominic Solanke who rounded the keeper with aplomb. He did not account for Scottish centre back Dom Hyam sliding in to put the ball behind for a corner and prevent a certain goal.

The corner was cleared and set Wolves loanee Ryan Giles away down the left. He dragged a smart pull back to Callum O’Hare, who composed himself before curling an effort the wrong side of the post.

Bournemouth were punished for allowing Coventry back into this game with six minutes left of the half. A neat bit of play found Jordan Shipley in the box; his lay off to Ben Sheaf was charged down by Lewis Cook, but the former England international took the Arsenal loanee out in the box. The referee did not hesitate to give the penalty to the home side, with Matt Godden sending the goalkeeper the wrong way to level the game.

Norwegian centre back Leo Ostigard was called up to his country’s senior team for the first time in midweek after a great start to life at Coventry, but almost found himself taking an early bath on the stroke of half time. After picking up a yellow card earlier in the half for a full-blooded challenge on Dan Gosling, he reduced the Bournemouth midfielder again on the edge of the area. The referee gave a free kick, but stopped at that; Diego Rico fired the ball into the wall and the chance was gone.

Half Time: Coventry City 1-1 AFC Bournemouth (Godden, 39’; Lerma, 7’)

Half time brought two changes for Coventry City, with Ostigard and Shipley coming off for Michael Rose and Jamie Allen. Despite this, Bournemouth were the first side to test the opposition in the second period. Another deep ball into the box was met by Adam Smith, who’s header did not worry Marosi too much.

It was one-way traffic yet again at the beginning of the half, and City were lucky to escape this time. A sloppy ball out from Hyam was cut out by Sam Surridge, who turned to lay off an oncoming Dan Gosling. Although he had time to pick a spot, he skied the opportunity.

However, he would make amends just minutes later. A mix up in the middle between Sheaf and Hamer allowed the Cherries to break yet again. The ball was fed through from Jack Stacey to Solanke, who had a shot charged down into the path of Gosling. He made no mistake this time, firing low into the back of the net.

Bournemouth had taken a grip on the game and were looking to add to their goal tally. After a succession of corners were headered behind, striker Sam Surridge met one with a looping header which looked to have evaded Marko Marosi. However, the Slovak keeper managed to find the fingertip save to keep City within a goal of their opposition.

As the hour mark approached, Bournemouth found their third. Callum O’Hare lost the ball just inside the Coventry half, and Adam Smith found Dan Gosling in the centre of the park. Gosling slalomed past Hamer with ease before firing a laser accurate shot past Marosi and into the Coventry net.

Coventry had an uphill battle as it was, but this was made even harder when focal point Gustavo Hamer was given his marching orders with just over 20 minutes remaining. A foul from Adam Smith to prevent a City attack was met with an unhappy reaction from Hamer, who raised an arm to Steve Cook in his anger.

Tempers were frayed across the pitch, with strong challenges going in all over the pitch. Diego Rico and Dan Gosling were both guilty of strong challenges on their counterparts, with manager Jason Tindall calling for calm on the sidelines.

With the home side down to 10 men, any hope of a comeback looked to be all but gone. Bournemouth brought on Phillip Billing to settle the away side in possession, with the final minutes ticking away without issue.

Full Time: Coventry City 1-3 AFC Bournemouth (Godden, 39’; Lerma, 7’, Gosling, 51’, 60’)

Teams

Coventry City XI: Marosi (GK); Dabo, Ostigard (Rose, 46’), McFadzean, Hyam, Giles (McCallum, 87’); Sheaf, Hamer; Shipley (Allen, 46’), O’Hare; Godden

Subs: Billson (GK), Kelly, Walker, Bakayoko

AFC Bournemouth XI: Begovic (GK); Stacey, Mepham, Steve Cook, Rico, Smith; Lewis Cook (Billing, 77’), Gosling (Ofoborh, 90’), Lerma; Solanke, Surridge

Subs: Travers (GK), Anthony, Simpson, Ofoborh, Brooks

Man of the Match:

Dan Gosling

A dominant performance from Bournemouth meant that it could have been a range of candidates for Man of the Match, but Gosling was the embodiment of the difference in the two sides. He won the midfield battle (which was ended prematurely by the red card) and looked a step above the opposition today. Notable mentions go to both wing backs Jack Stacey and Adam Smith, who nullified the threat from the Sky Blues wing backs whilst creating chances themselves.

Takeaway

Gap between Premier League and Championship is huge

After three games, Coventry City had looked more than at home in this division. An unfortunate opening day defeat away at Bristol City was followed with a win against QPR and a well fought away draw against Barnsley, but in this fixture, they looked a mile away from matching Bournemouth. The Cherries, despite losing key players this summer, still managed to field a team worth almost £100m in transfer fees and the gulf was clear to see. Players such as Dan Gosling, who may not have been chased by the Premier League big boys like his team-mates, look a class above this level.