Bukayo Saka handed first England cap

Bukayo Saka was handed his first England cap on Thursday by Gareth Southgate as England ran out convincing winners over Wales in an international friendly.

Goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Conor Coady and Danny Ings were enough to see England come away with the 3-0 win at Wembley.

Playing in his usual role

Saka was used in the left wing-back role, one he has gotten used to playing under Mikel Arteta at Arsenal as the 19-year-old looked at ease on his debut, showing composure and some neat touches throughout.

The Arsenal man has featured for England from U16's all the way through to the first tea. He really showed his worth on an international level for England U19's as he scored four goals in 10 games.

This call up for Saka is one that is well deserved after his impressive start to the season for Arsenal, he has played in a few positions for Arteta but looks most comfortable in the left wing-back spot.

A chance to hold down the left-back position

This call up to the squad could well prove to be an important one in the young Englishman's career with the European Championships coming round next year, this is his chance to prove himself to Southgate and the coaching staff that he can be the man to perform at the Euro's in that left wing-back spot, should Southgate stick with his five at the back formation.

Saka does have stiff competition for his place in the squad as they still have the likes of Ben Chilwell to return to the side as well having the option to use Kieran Trippier or Ainsley Maitland-Niles as more unconventional wing-backs.

England host Belgium on Sunday at Wembley before welcoming Denmark on Wednesday, both games of which will be contested in the UEFA Nations League.