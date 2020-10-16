Barnsley vs Bristol City preview: How to watch, kick off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Away side Bristol City have been in irresistible form so far this campaign, scoring eight times in their four matches and conceding only twice.

Barnsley suffered a huge blow last week, when the news broke that their manager Gerhard Struber had departed for New York. Assistant manager Adam Murray will take temporary charge until the club can find a suitable replacement.

Ones to watch

Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow is the only Barnsley player to find the net this season, and will be looking to open his home account this weekend. The Reds will be relying on him rediscovering his goalscoring form, alongside strike partner Connor Chaplin, should they hope to avoid relegation this season.

Bristol City frontman Nakhi Wells has scored in both of their away league games so far, and will be looking to add to his tally on Saturday.

Team News

For Barnsley, the only missing player is left-back Ben Williams, who will miss the majority of the season after having surgery on an ACL injury.

As for Bristol City, Nathan Baker, Liam Walsh and Joe Williams continue to be sidelined with long term issues.

Predicted Lineups

Barnsley (3-4-1-2): Walton, Andersen, Helik, Sollbauer, Ritzmaier, Mowatt, Styles, Williams, Thomas, Woodrow, Chaplin.

Bristol City (3-5-2): Bentley, Mawson, Moore, Vyner, Rowe, Paterson, Bakinson, Weimann, Hunt, Martin, Wells.

Managers' Comments

Interim manager Adam Murray spoke to the press before the weekend's clash with Bristol City, suggesting he hasn't tried to alter too much in his brief spell in charge:

"I am a lot clearer in my own mind this time, about what I want to do as a coach, but I don't want to confuse the players with too much change for when a new manager comes in.

“We are in a better place this time around, in terms of the group. Last time there were a lot more fires to put out, but this time it is just about tweaking a few things."

Bristol City manager Dean Holden suggested the international break came at the wrong time for his in-form side, but all focus has been on the weekend's fixture at Oakwell, he said:

“We want to continue that momentum we have built of good performances which hopefully and ultimately should end up in good results for us.

“I know they’ve not had a great start results-wise and the manager left recently so there’s all that to consider but…the big thing for us is to make sure we approach the game in the right frame of mind".

How to watch

The only way to watch the match is to purchase an "iFollow" match pass from either club's website. The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday 17th October.