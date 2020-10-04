Sabri Lamouchi: The good, the bad and the ugly 

Sabri Lamouchi's tenure as Forest boss has been nothing short of a rollercoaster. The highs that the club have enjoyed under his first year of management have been among some of the best over the last decade, but the lows have left fans questioning the Frenchman's position.

With the East Midlands side marooned in the relegation zone during the early stages of this campaign, will Lamouchi have a chance to spare his blushes? Or is it the end of the road for the tenth manager in just over eight years at the City Ground?

The good

When Lamouchi was appointed on June 28th of last year, just 18 minutes after Martin O'Neill's dismissal, it's safe to say he's not the first name that fans had in their heads to take the hot seat.

Nonetheless, the success of foreign manager's over recent years in the Sky Bet Championship was clear to see and it was very much a different appointment to what the Reds were used to.

Despite starting the season with a home defeat to West Bromwich Albion, the result wasn't the only story of the day. Matty Cash - an academy graduate that enjoyed a fruitful spell in the side across season's prior, as a winger. Lamouchi selected Cash to start at right-back, a decision that raised eyebrows but one that would go on to be instrumental in both Forest's season and Cash's career.

Cash went on to be the club's player of the season accumulating a combined eight goals and assists, as well as putting in a stellar season defensively on the right side. This would lead to the recent £16 million summer move to Premier League side Aston Villa and you have to give Lamouchi credit for switching Cash to a position where he flourished.

Embed from Getty Images

Forest were only defeated four times on their travels last campaign and picked up the third-highest points away from home in the division last season, which is a stark improvement on their usual shaky record on the road. Had it not been for the post lockdown wobble, Lamouchi's side may well have boasted the best away record in the league.

The under-fire boss has received his fair share of criticism for playing defensive and 'negative' football, however, it was one of Forest's key assets as a squad last season. The Reds were tough to break down and frustrated many of the promotion candidates with a strong defensive block and effective counter-attacking system - brought in by Lamouchi.

The bad

Football is very much a results-based business and the pressure from media, fans and the hierarchy can hinge on wins and a run of form, however, it doesn't always paper over the cracks.

Winning is all well and good, but the first straw in Lamouchi's coffin has to be the style in which he wants his Forest side to play and his ability to change that in situations.

There were many occasions last season in which Forest stole the three points by a one-goal deficit, after showing very little attacking intent and seeing less possession of the ball. Although it meant for three points on the board, Forest very rarely blew teams away and went at struggling opposition with the intensity that their other promotion rivals did.

It would be harsh to critique Lamouchi by calling him a poor manager, however, a key art in taking a manager and ultimately the team to the next level is being flexible to the ongoing situation.

On many occasions, Forest needed more firepower, creativity and flair to add further gloss to the scoreline or claw themselves out of trouble but the Frenchman stuck to his guns and comes across as stubborn with his approach.

After the collapse at the end of the 2019/20 season, that saw Forest fall out of the play-off positions on the final day, despite boasting a three-point and six-goal advantage, the cool off period over the summer gave time to employ new tactics.

Two strikers - Lyle Taylor and Miguel Guerrero both joined the club, alongside the Championship's third top scorer Lewis Grabban and both seemingly brought in a new dynamic.

Embed from Getty Images

The announcement of these signings made it look certain that Lamouchi would favour a more attacking two striker system, that integrated Grabban and Taylor with Guerrero as an extra option. This remains to be seen and Forest have struggled massively in the final third so far this season.

The ugly

Forest have endured many problems in past years much more shocking than last season at the wrong end of the table, however, the manner in which the season concluded will live long in the memory of the supporters, for all the wrong reasons.

From not being able to see the game out and conceding sloppy late goals, to tactics that don't fall in line with going for victory and sealing a place in the play-offs - the ultimate season objective.

A real notable game that this stands out was against Barnsley when Forest needed just a point to seal a play-off position. With Barnsley struggling in the relegation zone, Forest could also send the Tykes down with a win.

Lamouchi set his side up with a five defender formation, that saw two defensive midfielders in front of three centre-backs. This angered fans and left many pondering the intent to go ahead and win the game.

Although it can't just be pinned on Lamouchi, because it has been a concerning factor for many years at Forest, this transfer window has seen 12 new players come through the door.

There are some very talented names in there, that undoubtedly improve the depth and quality of the first-team squad, but the size of the team is alarming.

The constant cycle of new players coming into the club without releasing or selling other unused players is seemingly becoming a problem for Forest, who have made over 60 signings since June 2017!

Reports have circulated in the media that Lamouchi is now on borrowed time and an announcement may well be made this week to relieve him of his duties as manager.

Whether you want him to stay or go, one thing that's important to note is that he brought a real feel-good factor back to the red side of Nottingham and even if it didn't have the conclusion everybody connected with the club hoped for, he has to be respected for that.

Forest have started their season in disastrous fashion. An early first-round EFL Cup to fellow Championship side Barnsley, followed up by four losses from four with just one goal scored, leaves Forest in the relegation zone and Lamouchi under pressure.

It remains to be seen if the 2-1 home defeat this past weekend against Bristol City will be his final match in charge.

Owner, Evangelos Marinakis, now has a decision to make over the international break, if Forest should once again roll the dice and bring in a new boss in an attempt to move the club forward.