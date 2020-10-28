Beverly Priestman appointed as head coach of Canada Women's National Team

Head coach of England Women's U18s and former assistant head coach of the senior Women's team, Beverly Priestman, has been appointed as head coach of Canada's Women's National Team.

She will take charge of Canada for two Olympic Games, as well as for the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

A new role

Priestman, who helped to guide the Lionesses to a fourth-place finish at last year's World Cup, will assume her role at the head of the CANWNT on 1st November.

She is well known to fans of Canadian women's football, having served as John Herdman's assistant at the 2015 World Cup, which took place in Canada, and at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games where Canada picked up a bronze medal. She was also National Youth Head Coach and Program Director before joining the FA in 2018.

Speaking of her new role, Priestman said: “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time at The FA, particularly working closely with Phil Neville and the senior squad during an exciting two years which saw us reach the semi-finals of the Women’s World Cup. I have some really special memories from that two-year journey and I’d like to thank Phil, the staff and the players for that. Furthermore, I have thoroughly enjoyed my recent work with the Women’s U18s staff and players in preparation for the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup.

“When the opportunity to lead Canada Women was on the table, I knew immediately it was something I had to do. To have the chance to return and work with some great people and lead a senior national team into two Olympic Games and the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023 fulfils so many of my professional goals.

“I’d like to thank The FA for their unwavering support and understanding. It was clear from my very first conversation with Sue Campbell that she places huge value in supporting female coaches to succeed at the very top of the game.

“I will miss the many wonderful colleagues and players I’ve had the privilege to work with at England, both with the senior team and the Under-18s and I wish them every success in the future.”

'Testament to her abilities'

The FA's director of women's football, Baroness Sue Campbell, said: “There is no doubt this role was the perfect professional and personal fit for Bev.

“Whilst it is always sad to lose such a talented coach, it is testament to her abilities and experience in the women’s game that she has secured such a significant national role.

“We thank Bev for her hard work and commitment to our England teams over the last three years and wish her and her family the very best for the next stage of their journey.”