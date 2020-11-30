Cardiff City vs Huddersfield Town preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Cardiff City host Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night as two Championship midtable sides face off.

The hosts come into the game off the back of an emphatic 4-0 win over Luton Town at the weekend. Neil Harris has come under scrutiny in recent weeks but the big home win put smiles on the faces of his critics.

They have struggled for goals so far this season so Harris will be pleased to see four different scorers on the day as his side jumped to 14th.

Huddersfield also come into the game after an impressive victory. The Terriers capped off an impressive performance by scoring late on to beat Middlesbrough 3-2 at the John Smiths Stadium.

Team news

Though Cardiff won in style at the weekend, Neil Harris could make some changes for Tuesday's game. December is an incredibly busy month for Championship sides so rotation is essential.

Jordi Osei-Tutu and Lee Tomlin will both miss out through hamstring and groin injuries respectively. Greg Cunningham will also miss the game as he builds up his match fitness.

Robert Glatzel could return to the side after missing the Luton game as well as Marlon Pack.

Huddersfield could hand a start to young defender Rarmani Edmonds-Green due to an injury crisis at the back. Tommy Elphick, Richard Stearman and Christoph Schindler are all out injured, leaving Carlos Corberan with a selection headache.

Predicted lineups

Cardiff City (4-4-2)

Smithies; Bacuna, Morrison, Nelson, Bennett; Wilson, Vaulks, Pack, Ojo; Glatzel; Moore.

Huddersfield Town: (4-2-3-1)

Schofield; Pipa, Edmonds-Green, Sarr, Toffolo; Hogg, Eiting; Koroma, O'Brien, Mbenza; Campbell.

Ones to watch

Harry Wilson put in an impressive display in the big win over Luton at the weekend. The on-loan winger notched two assists in his best performance in a Cardiff shirt.

His two assists were his first of the campaign but he does also have two goals to his name this season. His reputation at this level is enough to strike fear into defenders, but his performances are now beginning to back it up.

Neil Harris and Cardiff City fans will hope that he can pick up where he left off on Saturday as they look to record back-to-back victories.

Carel Eiting is picking up plaudits for his performances for Huddersfield this season. The 22-year-old midfielder is on loan from Ajax and appears to be extremely comfortable at the level.

Eiting is a great fit for Coberan's possession-based style of football, with his passing range impressing and nodding towards his Amsterdam roots.

He also has goals to his game too, with three so far in the league. He scored with a delightful volley in the narrow 4-3 defeat to Stoke recently. Eiting is in good form for the Terriers and his creativity on the ball could make the difference on Tuesday.

How to watch

Cardiff City vs Huddersfield Town is available to watch on SkySports Football from 19:00 BST. The game kicks off at the Cardiff City Stadium at 19:45 BST.