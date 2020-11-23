Wycombe Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Wycombe Wanderers welcome Huddersfield Town to Adams Park on Tuesday night. The Chairboys were largely expected to be stuck to the bottom of the league all season but they are just one point and one place from safety. They earnt a very impressive draw with Brentford at the weekend to keep them in touching distance of safety.

Carlos Coberan's side come into the game off the back of an action-packed 4-3 defeat to Stoke at the weekend. The Terriers sit sixteenth in a tightly packed mid-table on fourteen points.

Team news

Gareth Ainsworth has a fresh squad to pick from, with no significant injuries of note. Wycombe also have no suspensions, so any selection dilemmas are tactical issues.

They could make one change to the side that bravely held off Brentford. Dennis Adeniran could partner Curtis Thompson and Dominic Gape in a midfield three in place of David Wheeler.

Carlos Coberan remains without two key experienced players through injury. Tommy Elphick and Alex Pritchard will both miss out the game as they continue their recovery. Missing experienced players could hamper Huddersfield in a game that is widely expected to be a tough, physical battle.

Predicted lineups

Wycombe Wanderers (4-3-2-1)

Allsop; Grimmer, Stewart, Knight, Jacobson; Gape, Adeniran, Thompson; Kashket; Horgan; Akinfenwa.

Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1)

Pereira; Pipa, Schindler, Sarr, Toffolo; Hogg, Eiting; Diakaty; O'Brien, Mbenza; Campbell.

Ones to watch

Adebayo Akinfenwa wasn't expected to feature much for Wycombe this season. The 38-year old had never made a Championship appearance in his 16-year-long professional career.

However, since he came into the fray, Wycombe look like a different side. Beforehand, Wycombe were bullied into submission by technically superior sides. Now, Akinfenwa gives them an extra dimension of physicality which helps Wycombe become the bullies they were in League One.

Akinfenwa gives his side an outball; an opportunity to get bodies forward. It may be a surprise to see him impress in the Championship, but Akinfenwa is perfect for the Wycombe system. Huddersfield defenders must mark him tightly and match his physical presence otherwise it could be a tough 90 minutes.

Harry Toffolo is a key player for Huddersfield Town this season. He joined the club from Lincoln, following former manager Danny Cowley to the John Smiths. Initially, he struggled to settle into the side, and a move away from the club seemed a possibility, but this season he has blossomed into a very good Championship full-back.

Toffolo provided a perfect assist for Eiting against Stoke at the weekend. His accuracy in his crossing is a key attribute, alongside his willingness to get up and down the line.

In a game where Wycombe are expected to drop deep and soak up pressure, Toffolo could be a game-changer. His runs forward can create overloads in wide areas, giving Wycombe a defensive headache.

Previous meetings

Tuesday's meeting will be the first time these teams have faced off since 2012, when both sides were in League One. Huddersfield will be hoping for more of the same, as they ran out 6-0 victors at Adams Park.

In fact, history heavily favours the visitors. Wycombe and Huddersfield have only met 10 times in history; Huddersfield has won six. Wycombe have won two and they've twice held a stalemate.

How to watch

Wycombe Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town is available to watch on the EFL's iFollow service. Both club's version of iFollow will host the game for a £10 fee.