Everything Nuno Espirito Santo said in his press conference today - From Kane to Traore

Tottenham Hotspur take on Pacos de Ferreira in the Europa Conference League on Thursday, but there was plenty more to discuss in Nuno Espirito Santo's pre-match press conference than just the game itself.

Nuno on Harry Kane's statement

With Harry Kane dramatically revealing today that he will remain at Tottenham beyond the close of the transfer window, that was naturally on the tip of the journalists' tongues.

Nuno had this to say on the matter (Football London): "Great news. Fantastic news for everybody. I think since Harry joined us he has been working so this is what we value. His attitude in training sessions have been great. It’s finished, he is going to be with us. He worked today, he is an option for tomorrow. Fantastic news for everybody."

On Daniel Levy and Fabio Paratici's role in keeping Kane at the club, Nuno added: "I think all the persons involved in this situation were important. Everybody. All the persons. So it is good that this issue is over and we can proceed as normal."

Nuno on Traore, Sissoko and Ndombele

With rumours also swirling that Nuno could look to sign his former Wolves winger (Guardian), Adama Traore, he was also asked about the possibility of such a deal.

He replied: "You know me already, I don’t speak about any situation or rumour. Mainly because I only speak about Spurs players."

The Spurs head coach took a similar diplomatic approach when asked about the futures of Moussa Sissoko and Tanguy Ndombele.

Questioned whether Sissoko would leave before the window shuts, he said: "Moussa is with us, he is working. All the rumours and all the situations, we cannot control but he wasn't an option for the previous game. He is working with us. All the players that are on the pitch are options."

On whether Ndombele has asked to leave and whether he could play against Pacos de Ferreira, he added: "I am not going to answer that. For this game because he is not on the UEFA list so he is not available for tomorrow. Nothing has changed, no nothing has changed."

It was also put to Nuno whether it would be difficult for players who want to leave to then rediscover their motivation to fight for Spurs.

He replied: "I think it’s up to us and everybody, and the player himself, to get his motivation. There should not be any kind of doubts in terms of motivation to play for Spurs. Amazing club, good team. We are in a process and we need everybody involved."

Nuno on Pacos de Ferreira

Moving onto the game itself, Nuno was asked whether Harry Kane could start tomorrow: "Let’s see. We still have to decide. Today was a fantastic session, all the boys involved. We still have to decide the starting XI for tomorrow."

On whether there would be changes in general, he added: "It is not to do with the result of the first leg, it’s to do with a lot of things we have to understand. The travelling.

"This week is totally different, we are all together, that allows us to make different decisions because it is different circumstances, basically. It is a must-win game. It is the second leg and we have to decide."

On fitness and injury concerns, Nuno revealed two absentees for the European encounter: "We have the problem with Joe, he is not fit to join us and Cameron. We have minor ones, problems after every match. Major ones are the absence of Joe and Cameron.

"Joe is not fit for tomorrow. He is better, he's much, much better but he is not going to join us tomorrow, no."