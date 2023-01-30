As it happened: West Ham set up tie with Man Utd after cruising past Derby

ADVERTISEMENT
Goals and Highlights: Derby 0-2 West Ham
Derby 0-2 West Ham: Summary
The Hammers took the lead early on after a nice move from West Ham gave Soucek the space to head down to Bowen, who volleyed West Ham in front in the opening ten minutes.
Derby had promising moments without creating too many chances in the first half, but gave themselves a mountain to climb when they conceded a second just after half-time.
West Ham did not have to get out of second gear tonight, in an uninspiring cup tie.
The match in pictures
Player of the match: Jarrod Bowen
Bowen was in the right place at the right time to volley home Soucek header in the opening ten minutes.
The goalscorer then turned provider to pick out Antonio at the back post, to take the game away from Derby.
FT: Derby 0-2 West Ham
West Ham put in a professional performance in a match that lacked creativity.
YELLOW! Derby 0-2 West Ham
CHANCE! Derby 0-2 West Ham
Barkhuizen, Mendez-Laing, Davies, Bird OFF, Dobbin, Cashin, Springett, Thompson.
Derby have been restricted to efforts from range tonight. They haven't really made Areola work.
GOALL!! WEST HAM DOUBLE THEIR LEAD!! ANTONIO!
Can Derby find an equaliser?
HT: Derby 0-1 West Ham
The game has settled down, with both sides cancelling each other out.
YELLOW! Derby 0-1 West Ham
GOALL!! WEST HAM LEAD!! BOWEN!
CHANCE! Derby 0-0 West Ham
Here come the teams!
Kick-off is moments away!
10 minutes to kick-off
Reaction to the FA Cup draw
Elsewhere Nathan Jones' Southampton could be hosting his former club if Luton beat Grimbsy in their replay.
Ipswich or Burnley vs Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood
Manchester United vs Derby or West Ham
Bristol City vs Manchester City
Fulham or Sunderland vs Leeds
Wrexham or Sheffield United vs Tottenham
Stoke City vs Brighton
Leicester vs Blackburn or Birmingham
Southampton vs Luton or Grimsby
The draw is about to get underway!
Ball numbers!
The FA Cup 5th Round draw will be made live on the One Show on BBC 1 tomorrow at 7pm.
The 5th Round ties will be played midweek during the week commencing Monday 27 February 2023.
These are the ball numbers: pic.twitter.com/SurbAMdERR — Ollie Bayliss (@Ollie_Bayliss) January 29, 2023
FA Cup draw!
West Ham team news!
Your Hammers to take on the Rams ⚒️#DERWHU pic.twitter.com/t69Icbv5yy — West Ham United (@WestHam) January 30, 2023
Derby team news!
Here's our @EmiratesFACup line-up! 📋🐏
Our only change sees James Collins takes the place of David McGoldrick, who's picked up an injury in training 🔁
Young forward Dajaune Brown is named among the substitutes.
𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘 𝗢𝗡 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗥𝗔𝗠𝗦 🖤🤍#DCFC pic.twitter.com/a8NGqjcmTQ — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) January 30, 2023
It's Matchday!
We will also bring you live coverage of the draw for the Fifth Round at around 7pm. Team news to come...
What time does the game kick-off in the UK?
What time does the game kick-off around the world?
South Africa: 9:45pm SAST.
Australia: 5:45am AEST.
Japan: 4:45am JST.
USA: 2:45pm ET.
Derby vs West Ham prediction
David Moyes' job is still under scrutiny, defeat here would only put him under the magnifying glass even more. I think he will take this competition seriously and field a strong team to avoid an upset.
Monday night. Under the lights. Away at Pride Park. Thos will not be easy for West Ham, but I see them scraping into the Fifth Round.
Derby 0-1 West Ham
The most recent meeting between these sides was on New Year's Eve 2011, in the Championship when Derby County beat West Ham at Pride Park.
The last meeting in the FA Cup was 100 years ago, in March 1923. It was an FA Cup semi-final at Stamford Bridge, which saw West Ham cruise into the final beating Derby 5-2. West Ham were beaten 2-0 by Bolton in the first final to be held at Wembley Stadium.
Key player for West Ham
But with injuries to Scamacca and Ings it looks likely that Antonio will stay until the end of the season. Antonio's goals have been the key to West Ham's success over the past few seasons and will be keen to prove a point to Moyes on Monday night, by getting on the scoresheet.
Key player for Derby
The Irishman is the club's top scorer, with his experience coming in useful in trying to lift Derby County out of League One and back into the Championship.
His experience and his eye for goal will be key if Derby are to produce an upset. McGoldrick will have to work off scraps, so will have to be sharp.
Probable line-up for West Ham
Kurt Zouma will also miss the trip to Derby with a hip problem.
Predicted XI:
Areola; Johnson, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Emerson; Rice, Downes, Fornals; Bowen, Antonio, Benrahma
Probable line-up for Derby
But Derby are boosted by the potential return of Cashin after he returned to training this week.
Predicted XI:
Wildsmith; Smith, Davies, Forsyth, Roberts; Hourihane, Bird, Mendez-Laing, Knight, Barkhuizen; McGoldrick
Who is the referee and his assistants?
VAR will not be in operation at the match.
The match will be played at Pride Park
West Ham: Will a cup run invigorate the Hammers' league form?
West Ham fans are used to seeing their side competing for European spots, but the Hammers are way off the mark this season.
However, they are still in the Europa Conference League and the FA Cup, so there is still an opportunity to have a stab at some silverware this season.
Derby: Can Derby continue their rich vein of form?
Paul Warne's side have taken maximum points from their last five games in the league, and have put themselves in the conversation for automatic promotion back to the Championship. The question is, can they convert that form to the FA Cup and produce one of the shocks of the round and beat Premier League side, West Ham.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2023 FA Cup Match: Derby vs West Ham Live Updates!
West Ham travel to the East Midlands for the final game of the FA Cup Fourth Round.