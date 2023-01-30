As it happened: West Ham set up tie with Man Utd after cruising past Derby
Source: VAVEL.com

Goals and Highlights: Derby 0-2 West Ham

Derby 0-2 West Ham: Summary

West Ham set up a Fifth Round tie with Manchester United after comfortably beating Derby 2-0. 

The Hammers took the lead early on after a nice move from West Ham gave Soucek the space to head down to Bowen, who volleyed West Ham in front in the opening ten minutes.

Derby had promising moments without creating too many chances in the first half, but gave themselves a mountain to climb when they conceded a second just after half-time.

West Ham did not have to get out of second gear tonight, in an uninspiring cup tie.

Thank you for tuning into my live match coverage of Derby vs West Ham today. Stay tuned on VAVEL for more post-match reactions and a full match report.

The match in pictures

Player of the match: Jarrod Bowen

The West Ham forward has had a quiet season for the Hammers, but he had a hand in both goals tonight.

Bowen was in the right place at the right time to volley home Soucek header in the opening ten minutes. 

The goalscorer then turned provider to pick out Antonio at the back post, to take the game away from Derby.

FT: Derby 0-2 West Ham

West Ham are into the Fifth Round after cruising to a 2-0 victory.

West Ham put in a professional performance in a match that lacked creativity.

Derby 0-2 West Ham

90. There will be THREE minutes of added time.
SUB: Derby 0-2 West Ham

87. Fornals OFF, Lanzini ON.
Derby 0-2 West Ham

86. Dobbin works it on to his right foot, and tries his luck from the right side of the box, but his effort is straight down Areola's throat.
SUB: Derby 0-2 West Ham

76. Bowen, Emerson OFF Mubama, Cresswell ON
Derby 0-2 West Ham

78. West Ham look to ensure they give Derby a route back into this tie.
SUB: Derby 0-2 West Ham

71. Hourihane OFF, Rooney ON.
YELLOW! Derby 0-2 West Ham

70. Soucek goes into the book.
CHANCE! Derby 0-2 West Ham

67. Emerson gomes in from the left and picks out Benrahma, who just slides Bowen in. The winger is one on one with Wildsmith, but the keeper makes himself big and denies Bowen.
SUB: Derby 0-2 West Ham

64. Antonio OFF, Benrahma ON.
SUB: Derby 0-2 West Ham

62. It's a quadruple substitution for Derby!

Barkhuizen, Mendez-Laing, Davies, Bird OFF, Dobbin, Cashin, Springett, Thompson.

Derby 0-2 West Ham

56. Bird tries one from range, but he slices across the ball and it ends up well wide. 

Derby have been restricted to efforts from range tonight. They haven't really made Areola work.

Derby 0-2 West Ham

55. It's a long way back for Derby now!
GOALL!! WEST HAM DOUBLE THEIR LEAD!! ANTONIO!

50. Bowen squares across the six-yard for Antonio who heads West Ham 2-0 up.
Derby 0-1 West Ham

47. Encouraging start from Derby, with Knight dragging a long-range effort wide.
Derby 0-1 West Ham

46. We are back underway!

Can Derby find an equaliser?

HT: Derby 0-1 West Ham

It has not been the most entertaining half this weekend, but West Ham lead, with Bowen volleying them ahead.
Derby 0-1 West Ham

45. There will be ONE minute of added time.
Derby 0-1 West Ham

43. Lightning from Mendez-Laing who beats Emerson, and gets to the byline, but Ogbonna is well-positioned to clear. 
Derby 0-1 West Ham

37. Antonio finds Fornals on the left side of the box, but the Spaniard tries to come onto his right, but he runs into traffic, and Derby clear.
Derby 0-1 West Ham

34. Barkhuizen picks out Collins on the edge of the box, how looks to volley one goal wards, but he gets it slightly wrong and his effort is wide.
Derby 0-1 West Ham

29. Bowen celebrates after he prods West Ham in front.

The game has settled down, with both sides cancelling each other out.

YELLOW! Derby 0-1 West Ham

22. Smith is the first player into the book.
Derby 0-1 West Ham

21. Hourihane tries one from range on the volley, that would have been goal of the competition.
Derby 0-1 West Ham

19. Derby are trying to build themselves back into the game, as they look for an equaliser.
Derby 0-1 West Ham

14. Mendez-Laing gets half a yard on Aguerd and hangs one to the back post, but Collins can't get on the end of it.
GOALL!! WEST HAM LEAD!! BOWEN!

10. Soucek heads down to Bowen, who volleys into the bottom right corner.
CHANCE! Derby 0-0 West Ham

8. Mendez-Laing has pocket picked in midfield, which allows Bowen to drive towards the box, he works it onto his left, but is effort is straight at the goalkeeper.
Derby 0-0 West Ham

3. Max Bird is dispossessed in midfield by Downes, which allows Antonio to stretch his legs by driving at the Derby backline, but he slashes his shot wide.
Derby 0-0 West Ham

2. Derby start brilliantly, with Barkhuizen getting in down the left, he looks to cut it back to the penalty spot, but nobody is there, and West Ham clear.
Derby 0-0 West Ham

1. Fornals gets us under way, West Ham kicking from left to right.
Here come the teams!

Thomas Bramall leads the teams out ahead of tonight's cup tie.

Kick-off is moments away!

10 minutes to kick-off

Switching attention back to tonight's fixture between Derby and West Ham, we now know that the winner of this tie face a trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United.

Reaction to the FA Cup draw

Wrexham could be hosting Premier League Tottenham if they manage to get past Sheffield United in their FA Cup replay.

Elsewhere Nathan Jones' Southampton could be hosting his former club if Luton beat Grimbsy in their replay.

Ipswich or Burnley vs Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood

Manchester United vs Derby or West Ham

Bristol City vs Manchester City

Fulham or Sunderland vs Leeds

Wrexham or Sheffield United vs Tottenham

Stoke City vs Brighton

Leicester vs Blackburn or Birmingham

Southampton vs Luton or Grimsby

The draw is about to get underway!

Ball numbers!

FA Cup draw!

We will bring you all the fixtures as they are revealed. The draw should start shortly.
West Ham team news!

Derby team news!

It's Matchday!

Good afternoon and welcome to VAVEL's match coverage of Derby vs West Ham in the FA Cup.

We will also bring you live coverage of the draw for the Fifth Round at around 7pm. Team news to come...

Tune in here for Derby vs West Ham

I will be back here at 6:30PM UK time, ahead of team news ready to bring you all the action from the FA Cup match between Derby and West Ham.

Do not miss a detail of the match Derby vs West Ham live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.

What time does the game kick-off in the UK?

The game kicks off at 7:45PM UK time and will be live on ITV4 and ITVX.
14:504 days ago

What time does the game kick-off around the world?

India: 1:15am IST.

South Africa: 9:45pm SAST.

Australia: 5:45am AEST.

Japan: 4:45am JST.

USA: 2:45pm ET.

Derby vs West Ham prediction

Derby come into this one in great form, and will be keen to put their name on the back pages again after relegation form the Championship. Being at home gives them an edge. 

David Moyes' job is still under scrutiny, defeat here would only put him under the magnifying glass even more. I think he will take this competition seriously and field a strong team to avoid an upset.

Monday night. Under the lights. Away at Pride Park. Thos will not be easy for West Ham, but I see them scraping into the Fifth Round.

Derby 0-1 West Ham

Recent games between Wrexham and Sheffield United

In the previous 15 meetings between these two sides, Derby have only won two, while West Ham have won nine. 

The most recent meeting between these sides was on New Year's Eve 2011, in the Championship when Derby County beat West Ham at Pride Park.

The last meeting in the FA Cup was 100 years ago, in March 1923. It was an FA Cup semi-final at Stamford Bridge, which saw West Ham cruise into the final beating Derby 5-2. West Ham were beaten 2-0 by Bolton in the first final to be held at Wembley Stadium.

Key player for West Ham

Transfer rumours have been swirling around Michail Antonio, with the striker linked with a move away to Premier League relegation rivals, Nottingham Forest and Everton.

But with injuries to Scamacca and Ings it looks likely that Antonio will stay until the end of the season. Antonio's goals have been the key to West Ham's success over the past few seasons and will be keen to prove a point to Moyes on Monday night, by getting on the scoresheet.

Key player for Derby

The 35-year-old EFL journeyman, David McGoldrick, is having a fine season with Derby, scoring nine goals in 21 appearances.

The Irishman is the club's top scorer, with his experience coming in useful in trying to lift Derby County out of League One and back into the Championship.

His experience and his eye for goal will be key if Derby are to produce an upset. McGoldrick will have to work off scraps, so will have to be sharp.

Probable line-up for West Ham

West Ham's duo of striker signings this season are ruled out through injury, with Danny Ings and Gianluca Scammacca suffering knee injuries.

Kurt Zouma will also miss the trip to Derby with a hip problem.

Predicted XI:

Areola; Johnson, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Emerson; Rice, Downes, Fornals; Bowen, Antonio, Benrahma

Probable line-up for Derby

Louie Sibley is ruled out of this cup tie, with a groin injury.

But Derby are boosted by the potential return of Cashin after he returned to training this week.

Predicted XI:

Wildsmith; Smith, Davies, Forsyth, Roberts; Hourihane, Bird, Mendez-Laing, Knight, Barkhuizen; McGoldrick

Who is the referee and his assistants?

The referee for Derby vs West Ham will be Thomas Bramall. The linesmen will be Derek Eaton and Steven Meredith, with Andrew Madley as the fourth official.

VAR will not be in operation at the match.

The match will be played at Pride Park

The Derby vs West Ham match will be played at Pride Park in Derby, with a capacity of 33,597 people. 
West Ham: Will a cup run invigorate the Hammers' league form?

West Ham have had a disappointing season, with Moyes' side facing a relegation battle in the second half of the season.

West Ham fans are used to seeing their side competing for European spots, but the Hammers are way off the mark this season.

However, they are still in the Europa Conference League and the FA Cup, so there is still an opportunity to have a stab at some silverware this season.

Derby: Can Derby continue their rich vein of form?

Excluding their defeat to Liverpool on penalties in the Carabao Cup, Derby are 18 games unbeaten in all competitions, with the Rams soaring up to fourth in League One.

Paul Warne's side have taken maximum points from their last five games in the league, and have put themselves in the conversation for automatic promotion back to the Championship. The question is, can they convert that form to the FA Cup and produce one of the shocks of the round and beat Premier League side, West Ham.

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2023 FA Cup Match: Derby vs West Ham Live Updates!

My name is Jayden Whitworth and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

West Ham travel to the East Midlands for the final game of the FA Cup Fourth Round.

VAVEL