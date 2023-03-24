Amy Merricks: "Every game is a big game for us"

Brighton’s caretaker coach, Amy Merricks, has stressed that every game left in the WSL as an important one, as her side attempt to escape the danger of relegation.

The Seagulls head into their game with Reading on Sunday one place above the relegation zone, but Merricks and her squad are fully focused on rising up the table.

“Every game is a big game for us. We approach everything with the same intensity, the same intent as we have done, especially the last three games.

“We’ve really shown we’re moving in a positive direction, and that’s because of the group’s application and their work rate in training.

“This is one of nine games remaining in the league, and we’re fully focused on in the task at hand this weekend.

“We know where we are at the moment in the league table, but we also know exactly what we can do if we perform, and what we need to do to perform.”

Building on from FA Cup victory

Brighton had some respite last week as they defeated Birmingham City to reach the semi-final of the FA Cup.

Merricks is looking to carry their good performance at St. Andrews into their game at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Sunday.

“When you come off the back of a victory like that, momentum can carry you quite well.

“There were some really good bits in that performance, we’ve reviewed some areas that we still think we can get better at, but this group are really determined.

“They’re very driven so it’s been a really good week of training, and everyone is in a really good place.”

Reading approach

Since Merricks took the helm at the beginning of March, the Albion’s performances have trended in the right direction, especially against Manchester City two weeks ago.

While some may regard their fixtures against the Citizens and Chelsea as a free-hit, a win against Reading is paramount if Brighton are to retain their WSL status.

However, Merricks says that her side will not change their approach and will seek to continue their upward trajectory.

“We approach this game in the same manner as our previous ones. We prepare to compete, we prepare to perform, we do the work behind the scenes, on and off the grass.

“The players are in the same mindset as they were heading into those games. Every game is a big game in this league.”

There is no 'I' in team

This isn’t the first time Merricks has been in this caretaker role, and over the years has received plaudits for her work, most recently from Manchester United manager Marc Skinner.

Having been part of the furniture at the AMEX for nine years, Merricks is only focused on guiding the Brighton away from danger rather than getting the job on a permanent basis.

“My sole job at this purpose in time is to make sure the team climbs the table.

“The resilience that this group has shown is incredible and I’m enjoying the opportunity to lead the team.

“I’ve said all the time, it’s not about me it’s about the team. I’m here to facilitate, I want to amplify the strengths of the group, which is what we’ve been trying to do, and I think that’s showing.

“We’ve got momentum and that’s important, but I am really enjoying it.”