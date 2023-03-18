Reading vs Chelsea: Vitality Women's FA Cup Preview, Quarter-Final, 2023

Sam Kerr of Chelsea celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's first goal during the FA Women's Super League match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Kingsmeadow on March 12, 2023 in Kingston upon Thames, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Getty Images)

Reading face a daunting task in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday, as they welcome Women's Super League leaders Chelsea to the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Kelly Chambers' side have needed penalty shoot-outs to overcome Leicester and Tottenham in the previous two rounds, but they come into the game on the back of a 4-0 defeat to Arsenal in the WSL last weekend.

The FA Cup holders Chelsea are still in the hunt for a potential treble, as they've stormed to the top of the WSL, while they face Lyon in the Champions League in midweek.

Sam Kerr scored the decisive goal in a 1-0 victory over Manchester United last Sunday, so they seem to have hit form at the right time of the season.

Team News:

Reading

Deanne Rose remains out for the Berkshire side, but apart from that it's a largely fully-fit squad for Kelly Chambers to choose from.

Lily Woodham came off the bench during last weekend's defeat to Arsenal, so she may be pushing for a start.

Chelsea

Fran Kirby, Katerina Svitkova and Pernille Harder are still out injured for the Blues.

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes was without Guro Reiten and Erin Cuthbert for last weekend's win against Man United, but with a big Champions League tie with Lyon on the horizon, they may miss out again.

There is every chance that Hayes rotates her squad for the cup tie, but she hasn't given too much away pre-match.

Possible line-ups

Reading: Moloney; Bryson, Evans, Mayi Kith, Mukandi; Moore, Vanhaevermaet, Eikeland; Harries, Wellings, Rowe

Chelsea: Berger; Perisset, Buchanan, Bright, Carter; Leupolz, Ingle; James, Fleming, Charles; Kerr

Key Players

Reading - Rachel Rowe

The Welsh forward was the match-winner during Reading's last victory against West Ham at the beginning of March.

She showed a few glimpses of real quality last weekend, despite the tough evening for her side.

If the Berkshire side are to cause a cup shock, you feel Rowe will need to be at her best against a stubborn Chelsea defence.

Chelsea - Sam Kerr

She's one of the best players in the world and the Australian proved her quality last Sunday, with a beautiful finish to earn her side all three points.

Kerr has struck four goals in the FA Cup so far this season, including a hat-trick during a 3-2 victory against Liverpool in round four.

She also found the net during the 2-0 win against Arsenal in the last round, and it seems like almost every time Kerr steps on a pitch, she produces something special.

Previous meetings

Back in December, the sides met in the WSL. Jelena Cankovic scored twice and Kirby also found the net to put the London side 3-0 to the good. Sanne Troelsgaard and Amalie Eikeland responded to make it 3-2, but Chelsea held on.

The last time that Chelsea made the visit to Reading, a Deanne Rose goal earned a 1-0 victory for the Royals.

Match Details

Where is the match being played?

The game is being played at Reading’s Select Car Leasing Stadium.

What time is kick off?

The match will kick-off at 2pm on Sunday 19th March.

How can I watch?

The game is available to watch for free on the FA Player.