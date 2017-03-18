Sunderland 0-0 Burnley: Black Cats frustrated in goalless draw

Sunderland and Burnley played out a 0-0 draw at the Stadium of Light this afternoon.

The best chance of the game fell to Ashley Barnes, who couldn't quite get a good enough connection from Scott Arfield's mishit shot just a few yards from goal.

The result sees Sunderland stay at the foot of the table, now seven points adrift, while Burnley remain 12th.

Very drab first half

The first chance of the game fell to Andre Gray, as he beat Jason Denayer but couldn’t squeeze a shot past Jordan Pickford, who raced out well to stop the striker.

Sunderland bounced back, Sebastian Larsson had his shot blocked before Jack Rodwell’s effort from range was deflected off target.

Jack Rodwell's first-half effort. (Photo: Ian Horrocks/Getty)

Burnley were very much on top in the opening stages, and controlled possession very well. Arfield then fired a free-kick just wide of goal.

Darron Gibson rifled a shot over the bar following Adnan Januzaj’s short corner. Neither side were able to find any sort of attacking rhythm in the opening 40 minutes of the game.

The best chance of the half well to Barnes just before the whistle, he latched onto Arfield’s mis-hit but could only stab the ball wide of the goal.

A cleaner finish would have moved Barnes level with Danny Ings as Burnley’s all-time Premier League top scorer, with 11 goals.

Burnley were the better side in the first half but it was a very poor 45 minutes of football, not too surprising considering Burnley have taken just two points from a possible 42 away points this season, and Sunderland haven’t scored in five of their last six games.

Second half full of life

Sunderland manager David Moyes must have given his team a talking to at half-time, as they came out a much better side.

Fabio Borini could have broken the deadlock, following Bryan Oviedo's superb pass, but his shot was tame and gathered easily by Tom Heaton.

Januzaj was then denied by Heaton, stopping his header from Jermain Defoe's clipped cross before Larsson sliced over from close-range.

George Boyd and John O'Shea battling for the ball. (Photo: Mark Runnacles/Getty)

Burnley worked their way back into the game, but the next chance fell to the hosts as Billy Jones met a Larsson delivery but his header flew just wide.

Jones then tried to turn provider, he fed Januzaj down the right but the Manchester United loanee's shot fizzed a few yards wide.

Sunderland had a few half-chances before the final whistle, but Burnley defended well enough to keep the hosts at bay.

Burnley themselves almost stole the points, substitute Sam Vokes stole the ball from Denayer but a big stop from Pickford ensured each side ended up with a point.

The result means that Sunderland are winless in their last 17 Premier League matches played in March. The last time they won a game in March, the first Hunger Games film was in cinemas.

Sunderland's next fixture is away at Watford on April 1st, while Burnley host Tottenham Hotspur.