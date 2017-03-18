Arsene Wenger reveals he's made a decision on his Arsenal future

Wenger pictured on the sidelines at the Hawthorns (photo: Getty Images / Alex Morton)

Arsene Wenger revealed that he's made a decision on his Arsenal future in the wake of the Gunners' 3-1 defeat away at West Brom on Saturday.

The game was marred by off-field demonstrations by the Arsenal fans, who flew both 'Wenger in' and 'Wenger out' banners over the ground.

Decision made, but not revealed

Speaking in his post-match press conference, the Frenchman revealed that he has made a decision regarding his future, but wouldn't reveal what it was.

"I know what I'm doing with my future, you will soon find out," said the Frenchman, adding that "today I don't worry about that, we're in a really bad patch that we haven't had in 20 years, we lose game after game at the moment."

Commenting only briefly about the planes, Wenger said "I watch the game, not the sky."

Typical Premier League game

West Brom scored twice from corners and after a David Ospina mistake, leaving Wenger disappointed as his side lost a third consecutive away Premier League game, all of which have been by a 3-1 scoreline.

"Our record on defending set-pieces is quite good since the start of the season, their deliveries were absolutely great. I think on the first goal they block the 'keeper as well, so it's not easy for the 'keeper to intervene in that situation," said Wenger.

"I think we took the responsibility to take the game to them. I think we're a bit short of confidence, but it's not an attitude problem.

"It's a typical Premier League game that you seem now. West Brom did very well on counter-attack and set pieces."

Top four slipping away?

The defeat at the Hawthorns means that Arsenal won't be in the Champions League places even if they win their games in hand over those above them, leaving the Gunners in what their manager described as a "big fight."

However, he did appear to make a slight dig at the Arsenal supporters, saying "Maybe one day if we don't do it [Champions League qualification], people will appreciate being there again.

"In our job it's like when you have a problem with your engine, you can always find many problems but it's important to find the most important one. I think the problem today was that we had 77% possession and didn't create many chances."