Schalke defender Sead Kolasinac to join Arsenal

Kolasinac has been a bright spark in Schalke's season | Photo: Getty/ Maja Hitij

Schalke defender Sead Kolasinac is set to join Arsenal on a free transfer in the summer transfer window.

According to Sky Sports News, the Bosnian full-back has agreed to join the north London club when his contract expires on June 31st, becoming the first summer signing for Arsene Wenger in 2017.

Kolasinac had been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium over the past few weeks, however there was stiff competition for his signature, with both Everton and AC Milan both reportedly interested in the defender. However it looks like the Gunners have won the race for the 23-year-old.

A season to forget

The Gunners could be entering a season without Champions League football for the first time in the Wenger era, as Arsenal look likely to finish in 5th place in what has been one of the clubs worst seasons in the Premier League era.

Arsenal have been on a good form of late since the introduction of the 3-4-2-1 formation though. The team have lost just once in the five game using the formation, and if Wenger is to keep the formation for next season, it could suit Kolasinac well.

Kolasinac celebrates his goal against Mainz 05 this season | Photo: Getty/ Alex Grimm

Versatility at it’s finest

The 23-year-old Bosnian international is renowned for his versatility. Primarily a left back, Kolasinac can thrive as a left midfielder or winger, as well as a central defender and central midfielder, making him an ideal player for Arsenal.

It’s not only his positioning that could prove to be vital for Arsenal. Kolasinac this season has been one of the best performing defenders in the Bundesliga, scoring three goals, and assisting another five in the 25 appearances Kolasinac has made this season.

Nacho Monreal and Kieran Gibbs have both seen spells in the first team this season, however the signing of Kolasinac this summer could see one of the left back’s being moved on to make room.