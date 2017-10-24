Arsenal 2-1 Norwich City (AET): Nketiah makes name for himself with match-winning double

18-year-old Edward Nketiah came off the bench to score his first two Arsenal goals as the Gunners beat Norwich City on Tuesday.

Having trailed for nearly an hour to Josh Murphy's opener, it looked as if Arsenal were on course to suffer a surprise defeat before Nketiah equalised five minutes from time.

The youngster's night would get even better as the game moved into extra time as he headed home to bag the winner, sending Arsenal into the Carabao Cup last eight.

As expected, Arsene Wenger fielded a fairly experimental side, Reiss Nelson again used at wing-back, to the frustration of fans that would like to see the talent moved further forward when he does pick up minutes.

England internationals Jack Wilshere and Theo Walcott were picked, whilst there was another chance for Olivier Giroud to prove to Wenger that he's better than striking rival Alexandre Lacazette.

Norwich nearly spring surprise

However, it was Norwich who raced into a first-half lead, Murphy dinking his finish past debutant Matt Macey after being threaded through James Maddison.

There would be chances for the visiting side to extend their lead too, the travelling away fans incensed as Mohamed Elneny only received a yellow card for hauling down Nelson Oliviera as he drove towards Macey's goal.

Arsenal would eventually get themselves back in it, only after Wenger had been forced to turn to youth further and introduce Nketiah.

Scoring with his first touch, the substitute diverted the ball into the net after Francis Coquelin flicked a corner across goal, before adding a second in extra-time as he headed in from an Elneny ball in.

It could have been more for Arsenal's next big talent as he forced goalkeeper Angus Gunn into another save before the final whistle, one that came deep into a magical night for Edward Nketiah.