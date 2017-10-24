Brighton captain Bruno says "West Ham win gives us confidence"

Bruno applauded his teammate's efforts during the 3-0 win against West Ham

The Brighton defender was quick to heap praise on his teammate's following their 3-0 win over West Ham.

A Glenn Murray brace and a Jose Izquierdo curler sent the visitors home with all three points and leaves the Seaside outfit twelfth place.

The Seagulls skipper acknowledged their defensive display and feels they did well to withstand early pressure from the hosts.

A team effort

Speaking to the club's website he said: “In terms of our defensive, offensive work and our possession, it was a really good performance away from home.



“Of course there are always things to improve, and we will try to analyse that, but the result gives us belief going away from home.



“We knew at some point that we were going to be defending, because West Ham have really good, quality players and this was a difficult place to come.



“You have to expect that you will be defending inside your box at times, but we did it well and took our chances.”

Making the AMEX a fortress

Chris Hughton's side have won two of their four Premier League home games and Bruno hopes to improve this record.

He added: “Our aim is to be really strong at home. That’s what we want and have to achieve, but we know that we’re not always going to win at home, so that’s why you need games like Friday."

Brighton come up against Southampton this Sunday in a south-coast derby at the AMEX and the Spaniard hopes to come out victorious again.



He continued: “It’s going to be a big game on Sunday, because if we got three points and moved to 14 points after 10 games, it would be unbelievable.



“We’ve been feeling good and have competed in every single game. That’s really important when you come up from the Championship because you can have too much respect for the Premier League.



“We respect all the teams in this division, but we have also shown what can do.”