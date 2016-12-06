Dilemma for Koeman after Yannick Bolasie injury blow

Yannick Bolasie sustained the injury in Everton's 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Sunday. (Image: Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images)

Everton have suffered a major injury blow with Yannick Bolasie due to undergo surgery on a cruciate knee ligament injury sustained during the 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Sunday.

The winger is now likely to miss the rest of his debut season at Goodison Park, leaving Blues boss Ronald Koeman with not only a selection dilemma, but it could see him alter his January transfer plans.

Bolasie injury a major blow for the Blues

Bolasie damaged his right anterior cruciate ligament in a challenge with Anthony Martial in the 68th minute and the winger underwent scans to discover the extent of the injury on Monday. Everton later confirmed that the 27-year-old will undergo knee surgery after the scans revealed "serious ligament" damage and he now faces a fight to return before the end of the Premier League season.

The DR Congo international has played in every game this season since signing for Everton from Crystal Palace for £28million in the summer. Bolasie was the Toffees' marquee signing of the summer and showed the extent of Everton's ambition with the new fortunes of Farhad Moshiri.

The injury is a massive blow for both Bolasie and the club, with the Blues going through a difficult run of form after an encouraging start under Koeman. The news has come at the wrong time for the Toffees, who have won just one of their last nine games and face Arsenal and Liverpool before Christmas. The Blues will now be without one of their most important players for the rest of the season.

Dilemma for Koeman

Bolasie has made an inconsistent start to his Everton career; scoring one goal and registering four assists. He has, however, established an immediate rapport with striker Romelu Lukaku; with Bolasie assisting four of the Belgian's seven Premier League goals this season.

Bolasie's injury creates an additional problem for Ronald Koeman as he now not only faces a selection dilemma, but this will also likely lead to the Blues boss reviewing his transfer plans for the January transfer window.

Koeman has tried Kevin Mirallas, Gerard Deulofeu and Aaron Lennon on the opposite wing to Bolasie this season, but the trio's performances would not have convinced their boss that they were the long-term answer to the problem.

All three players have shown in recent seasons that they can be a threat for Everton going forward. After returning to Goodison Park last summer, Deulofeu assisted 10 goals and scored a further three in 16 appearances up to December. However, the Spaniard was unable to continue that form after Christmas, partly due to seeing his game time limited following the form of Aaron Lennon.

Lennon enjoyed his best form of his career, scoring five goals in seven league matches, while Mirallas has been unable to reproduce the form that saw him score eight goals and register nine assists in his second season at the club.

Speculation has already linked Everton with a move for Manchester United's Memphis Depay in January and, while the Dutch international can pay on the wing, Koeman will no doubt be looking to sign another wide-man when the window opens next month.

Until then, Koeman and Everton supporters will just have to hope that Mirallas, Deulofeu and Lennon can reproduce the form that they have shown in spells during their Everton careers.