Watford 1-4 Huddersfield Town: Player ratings in terrific away display by the Terriers

Photo: Getty Images/Christopher Lee

A 4-1 win against Watford gave Huddersfield Town only their second away win of the season, which sees them move up to 11th in the table.

The Terriers had waited since August for an away goal and then four came along at once.

Elias Kachunga tapped the ball in from close range only six minutes into the game, whilst Aaron Mooy doubled the lead shortly afterwards in almost identical fashion.

Laurent Depoitre latched onto a loose ball to score a third for Town at the start of the second half, before Abdoulaye Doucoure smashed the ball in from outside the box.

A late penalty was converted by Mooy to put the result beyond doubt and ensure all three points would be heading back to Yorkshire.

A Strong Defensive Display

Jonas Lössl - 8/10: The ever-present goalkeeper had little to do in the game, mostly due to the sending off of Troy Deeney. The loanee did, however, produce a couple of saves in the second half which allowed Huddersfield to kick-on and win the game. He could do nothing to stop Doucoure’s unstoppable shot.

Florent Hadergjonaj – 7/10: The Swiss full-back replaced the ill Tommy Smith for this game and has shown once again that he is a reliable back-up for Town’s skipper. He effectively marked Watford’s star man, Richarlison, out of the game.

Mathias Jørgensen – 8/10: The strong Danish centre-back bullied the Hornets attackers throughout the game. He was very unfortunate that his header clearance fell to Doucoure on the edge of the box, rather than a Huddersfield player who could’ve cleared.

Christopher Schindler – 8/10: Time and time again Schindler reminds everyone how important he is the Huddersfield’s backline. The commanding German didn’t put a foot wrong in the game and was also an attacking threat at set-pieces.

Chris Löwe – 7/10: A man who has successfully managed to regain his place in the starting line-up unfortunately had to be subbed off just before the half-time break. Whilst on the field he played well against tricky winger Andre Carrillo.

The Tenacious Midfielders Pressed Watford

Jonathan Hogg - 8/10: It’s unusual for a player who has been sent of to receive such a high rating, but the former Watford man worked tremendously hard before his dismissal. The true reflection of he efforts were shown after he left the field as his impact was missed.

Aaron Mooy - 10/10 (MOTM): The perfect performance from the Australian maestro. Two goals were the reward for the work he put in during the game. With half of the season played a fourth goal for Mooy puts him firmly on-track to pick up Huddersfield Player of the Year award once again.

Embed from Getty Images

Attackers Finally Find the Net Away from Home

Collin Quaner – 9/10: A player who will always give 100%, but rarely ever has a final product. The German winger was, however, in this game very influential and had a part to play in the first three goals. His ball in for Mooy’s first goal was inch-perfect, allowing him to easily tap home.

Elias Kachunga – 7/10: It took only six minutes for Kachunga to find the net, becoming Town’s fifth individual goal scorer of the season. A very fortunate goal indeed, but they all count. His game ended prematurely as he was stretchered off after 19 minutes for a knee injury.

Rajiv van La Parra – 7/10: The 26-year-old midfielder returned from suspension and this week spoke about the confidence in Huddersfield’s squad. He could’ve marked his return with a goal just before half time, but didn’t take his chance.

Laurent Depoitre – 8/10: A stunning finish from the Belgian striker gave the Terriers their third in the game. Depoitre constantly hassled and harried the Watford back-line and even prevented a goal at the other end through a headed clearance.

Substitutes

Tom Ince – 7/10: The attacker, who hasn’t managed a goal yet this season, came on for the injured Kachunga and gave a steady performance.

Scott Malone – 7/10: The English full-back replaced Löwe and in just 45 minutes provided two opportunities for his attackers, neither of which were scored.

Danny Williams – 6/10: Came on straight after Hogg’s dismissal in the 64th minute. He kept the game ticking but did nothing spectacular.