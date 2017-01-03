Rayo Vallecano to take Middlesbrough keeper Mejías on loan

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Tomas Mejias is set to join Rayo Vallecano | Photo: Matthew Ashton/AMA/Getty Images

Middlesbrough backup goalkeeper Tomás Mejías is to join Spanish second division side Rayo Vallecano on loan until the end of the season, and has trained with his new teammates.

While the formalities of the move are still to be finalised, the Spanish side confirmed on their official Twitter account that Mejías had featured in training, with the move likely to be completed in the near future.

An inconsistent figure between the posts

Mejías signed for Boro in 2014 from Real Madrid, where he made one first-team appearance after coming through the youth ranks, but has gone on to make only eight league appearances for the Teessiders.

A number of costly errors saw him lost his first-team spot to Dimi Konstantopoulos early on in his time in England, though he has made some impressive appearances in the cup competitions.

The highlights of his career at Middlesbrough - which now seems to be effectively over with three goalkeepers above him in the pecking order at the Riverside Stadium - undoubtedly came in Manchester.

First, he put in a Man of the Match performance at Manchester City as then-Championship side Boro claimed a famous 2-0 FA Cup win, before his penalty heroics saw them past Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Capital One Cup last season.

More changes likely for Boro

Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka is keen to trim his squad ahead of welcoming new signings to the North East this January, with a number of fringe players likely to be sold or sent out on loan.

Carlos de Pena and David Nugent are thought to be likely to leave, while others such as former first-team fixtures Emilio Nsue, Daniel Ayala and Jordan Rhodes have their futures at the club in doubt.

The first incoming transfer of the window is likely to be completed in the next 48 hours, however, with Aston Villa striker Rudy Gestede undergoing a medical at the club after a £6million fee was agreed.