Middlesbrough remain keen on Spanish attacking trio

Middlesbrough are continuing to monitor the situations of Spanish attacking trio Bojan Krkić, Jesé Rodríguez and Gerard Deulofeu, according to numerous reports.

Boro boss Aitor Karanka is keen to strengthen his attacking options with his side currently having the joint-worst goalscoring record in the Premier League, and pace and creativity are at the top of his list of preferred attributes.

The former Spanish youth coach worked with all three players as youngsters, and is thought to be keen at the chance to work with them again to help unlock their wavering potential.

Boro hopeful of concluding Bojan deal

As things stand, Bojan seems the most likely to make the switch to Teesside with the Stoke City playmaker thought to be frustrated at his lack of first-team opportunities since recovering from a long-term injury sustained in 2015.

Mark Hughes is keen to keep hold of the 26-year-old but, with the player having only completed 90 minutes once for the Potters this season, Sky Sports have suggested that a bid around the £12 million mark would be enough to tempt him into a sale.

Much could depend on Stoke's ability to sign Saido Berahino from West Brom, though the Baggies are thought to be unwilling to sell despite his lack of time on the pitch.

Deulofeu was linked with Middlesbrough in the summer and Boro are rumoured to have retained their interest in the winger, however he is thought to be closing in on a move to Italian giants AC Milan.

Speaking with gianlucadimarzio.com, the club's CEO Adriano Galliani said: "On Deulofeu, there’s no news, there are still no answers. If he were to arrive, great, otherwise we’ll stay as we are."

Wantaway Jesé at centre of transfer wrangle

Middlesbrough will also have to fight off the advances of other clubs if they choose to follow up on their interest in Karanka's fellow former Real Madrid man Jesé.

The 23-year-old, who joined Paris Saint-Germain on a five-year deal for a reported transfer fee of €25m in the summer, sees his future away from the French side and has been permitted to leave on loan until the end of the season.

He was said to prefer a move to his hometown club Las Palmas but Guillem Balague has claimed that the La Liga side stumbled at the contribution they would have to pay towards the player's wages of around €460,000/month.

Liverpool and AS Roma have also been linked with Jesé, so Middlesbrough will be hoping that their manager's prior connections to the player can help lure him to the North East over their more illustrious competitors.