Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez takes positives from Norwich draw although Magpies "deserved to win"

Image Credit: Serena Taylor / Getty Images

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez believes his side did enough to secure all three points at Carrow Road against Norwich City last night.

The Magpies were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw however, despite having over 20 shots on goal and hitting the woodwork twice in the second-half.

United raced into an early lead when Ayoze Perez struck with just 24 seconds on the clock.

Two defensive mistakes in quick succession allowed the Canaries to complete the turn around, before Jamal Lascelles equalised for the visitors with 15 minutes to go.

The draw keeps Newcastle at the top of the Championship table, following Brighton & Hove Albion’s draw with Ipswich, but other results meant the gap between first and third place was cut to five points.

An unlucky draw

Speaking to The Chronicle after the game, Benitez revealed he believed his side “deserved to win.”

“We hit the post twice, and had so many other chances,” said the Spaniard.

Benitez also showed his frustration as Newcastle’s dominant start was cancelled out by two defensive mistakes.

He declared: “Football is a sport where anything can happen, and that is why so many people love football.

“You can win a game 1-0 with one chance, but you can have 20 chances, make a couple of mistakes and lose.”

Credit: Sam Bagnall (AMA) / Getty Images

A rare comeback

The result marks only the second time Newcastle have come from behind to pick up points this season – the other being the reverse fixture with the Canaries when two stoppage time goals sealed a 4-3 victory in September.

The manager admitted he was still proud of his players after showing they “did not want to lose” and for their “excellent” reaction to going 2-1 down.

“We were away, playing against a good team, but we reacted well and I’m sure the away fans were enjoying the character, passion and commitment of these players,” said Benitez.

United will be looking to get back to winning ways in their next game when they welcome a struggling Aston Villa to St James’ Park on Monday, 20 February.