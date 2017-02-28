Newcastle United claim a vital three points in the race for promotion

Newcastle United came from behind to go top of the Championship as a late goal from Ayoze Perez finished off an absorbing game at the AMEX this evening.

The Magpies had to do it the hard way, as they were pegged back early in the first-half due a Glenn Murray penalty. But they improved in the second-half and two late goals from Mohamed Diame and Perez gave Rafa Benitez's side a huge three points.

It was a huge game at the top of the Championship as both sides knew the importance of three-points.

Brighton knew anything other than a loss would keep them at the summit of the Championship, but after leading for the majority of the game it was a tough pill to swallow for Chris Hughton's side as a late collapse means Newcastle leapfrog them in the race for promotion.

A strong start for the Seagulls

Brighton flew out of the traps early in this huge game knowing a win would take them five points clear at the top of the Championship.

And inside the opening five minutes the Seagulls registered their first chance on the Newcastle goal with captain Bruno firing from distance which drew the under-fire Karl Darlow into a smart save early into what were lively proceedings.

Newcastle was struggling to live with Brighton’s explosive start, just as they had at the weekend when a Bristol City side raced into a two goal lead at St. James Park. The hosts were nearly ahead just after the opening ten minutes as a neat free-kick involving Anthony Knockaert and Sam Baldock had to be tipped behind by the alert Darlow in Newcastle’s goal.

From the resulting corner Brighton had an opportunity to take the all important lead as Murray was bundled over by a combination of Jamaal Lascelles and Ciaran Clark in the penalty box.

The former Crystal Palace striker stepped up and rifled home to give Albion the advantage and sent the packed out AMEX into raptures.

Magpies struggled to assert dominance in the first-half

With Dwight Gayle missing through injury, Rafa Benitez had to make a decision regarding who would play up top.

Many thought the Spaniard would opt for Aleksandar Mitrovic to lead the line. But instead Benitez went for Yoan Gouffran and Mohamed Diame in a supporting role. It was evident inside the opening 25 minutes that the combination wasn’t working, as the visitors failed to get a foothold in the game.

It took until the 27th minute for Newcastle to fashion their first real opening of the game; a shot from 20 yards by Gouffran was easy enough for David Stockdale, but at least the visitors were showing signs of improvement.

The Gouffran chance seemed to wake Benitez’s side up as they looked to find a route back into the game, and for the most of the rest of the half it was the Newcastle side that looked to force the issue.

Despite a period of sustained pressure from the visitors, Brighton were still looking dangerous on the counter-attack, but they also looked deadly from set-pieces.

Another free-kick was floated in by Knockaert shortly before half-time, and after a bit of pingball in the Brighton, the goalscorer Murray lashed a delightful volley towards goal, but again Darlow was equal to it.

With the first-half coming to a close, Newcastle fashioned their best opening of the game. It was their best move of the match involving Jonjo Shelvey, DeAndre Yedlin. The Spurs loanee squared the ball back for Christian Atsu but he could only fire straight at Stockdale.

Late improvement by Newcastle hands them the three points

Just like the first-half, Brighton started on the front foot again and it didn’t take them long to test the Newcastle goalkeeper again.

It was the lively Knockaert who cut in from the right flank, but his low effort was well saved down low at the near post by Darlow.

Brighton were looking comfortable at the outset of the second-half, but a moment of madness by their keeper Stockdale in the 55th minute almost gifted Newcastle a route back into the contest.

With the ball at his feet Stockdale played a lazy ball into the midfield area which was cut-out by Gouffran. But the French striker couldn’t find the target as Stockdale quickly spared Brighton’s blushes.

With the game entering the final ten minutes, Newcastle still hadn't found their spark but in the 81st minute Diame drew the Magpies level with a rather lucky goal.

A corner was cleared towards Atsu at the edge of the Brighton box, but his shot veered towards Diame who in-turn stuck a leg out and the ball looped over the Brighton keeper and into the net to give Newcastle hope that they could snatch all three points.

And just as the game looked to be heading for a draw, the substitute Perez popped up with what could be a huge goal for the Magpies in the race to promised land.

The impressive Atsu squared the ball backed for the Spaniard, and Perez made no mistake by sticking the ball in the corner with aplomb.