David Moyes shares regret over comments to female reporter after Burnley stalemate

Above: David Moyes during the 2-0 defeat to Manchester City | Photo: Getty Images/Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA

Sunderland AFC manager David Moyes has shared his deep regret over comments he made to female journalist Vicki Sparks where he threatened her with a "slap" after the 0-0 draw with Burnley last month.

In the heat of the moment

It has been another frustrating season at the Stadium of Light where it looks like the Black Cats luck in their fight against relegation has finally ran out, and if they are to drop out the league the draw with Burnley will be seen as one of the results that put them there.

It was a frustrating afternoon for the Scotsman with pressure been brought on his position and owner Ellis Short watching on, Sparks referred to the American's presence post-match and whether that brought more pressure on Moyes.

He dismissed the question but off-air Moyes told Sparks: "It was getting a wee bit naughty at the end there so just watch yourself. You still might get a slap, even though you're a woman."

Sparks didn't report the incident initially but footage of the incident has been brought to light, Moyes confirmed that he had called Sparks to apologise and ahead of Tuesday's trip to Leicester City he shared his regret at the incident.

"It was in the heat of the moment," Moyes told his pre-match press conference. "I deeply regret the comments I made."

"It's certainly not the person I am," the coach admitted. "I accept it was a mistake."

"I've spoken to the BBC reporter," he added. "Who accepted my apology and hopefully we can now move on."

See how he goes

Saturday brought yet another defeat for the Wearsiders, suffering a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Watford extending their run without a win to five league matches.

The Black Cats will look to go again when they travel to King Power Stadium on Tuesday, but will face a side who have won their last four league matches under new manager Craig Shakespeare.

One big blow to their chances could be the potential absence of star striker Jermain Defoe, he has been crucial once again this season with 15 goals for both club and country.

Defoe was on the end of some heavy challenges during Saturday's clash at Vicarage Road, and Moyes stated that he will look to see how the 34-year-old before making an decision.

“He didn’t train yesterday," Moyes confirmed. "As we’re doing this press conference, we’re yet to train today."

“He’s got a knock just below his knee," he added. "It was a challenge rather than something to do with his knee – so we need to see how he is today."