Swansea City transfers put on hold until Gylfi Sigurdsson resolution

Gylfi Sigurdsson in action. (Photo: Athena Pictures/Getty)

Swansea City’s transfer business has been put on hold until the club resolve the future of Gylfi Sigurdsson, according to manager Paul Clement.

Sigurdsson has been the subject of transfer interest from Leicester City and particularly Everton, who have reportedly had two bids upwards of £40 million turned down by the Welsh side.

Swansea have valued the player at £50 million, but may be forced to slightly lower that fee as the club are seeking an immediate resolution to the speculation.

What did Clement say?

“Our transfers are on hold pending the situation with Gylfi,” the Swans manager explained.

“If the situation is that he moves on, the funds will be available to reinvest and strengthen our squad.

“We have targets identified, but not just one, we have to have multiple targets.”

Clement hasn’t ruled out the possibility of Sigurdsson staying though, and has reiterated that several times.

He continued to say: “Gylfi continues to be a Swansea City player, he is training very hard with the rest of the group and his dedication is second to none. He has even stayed out after training today to do extra in front of goal.”

However, a deal for the player to leave the club does still seem likely, as Clement said that Sigurdsson “will not feature for us against Sampdoria on Saturday” and that he believes “the talks are still going on and hopefully we will get some news in the next couple of days.”

The current situation

Swansea have turned down two bids from Everton so far, and one from Leicester as neither have met the club’s £50 million valuation of the player.

Leicester’s interest appears to have cooled, while Everton are the clear frontrunners to sign the midfielder.

There had been talk of Everton offering a deal worth £45 million plus young full-back Callum Connolly in exchange, but it is not clear whether that would be a permanent deal or a loan.

As Clement said, Swansea are looking at replacements and the top targets mentioned are Jonathan Vieira of Las Palmas, Nacer Chadli of West Bromwich Albion and Jean Michael Seri of OGC Nice.

All of which could be viable replacements for Sigurdsson, but with just over a week until they kick off their campaign against Southampton, the ball needs to get rolling soon.