MK Dons 1-4 Swansea City: Leroy Fer brace lifts Swans through to Carabao Cup third round

Swansea City will advance to the third round of the Carabao Cup, after winning 4-1 against MK Dons.

Ryan Seager gave MK Dons the lead after 17 minutes against the run of play, a very fluid counter-attack ended with Seager in acres of space before finishing well.

Swansea equalised just two minutes later through Leroy Fer, the Dutchman latched on to Jay Fulton’s cross to reply immediately.

The Premier League side then took the lead through Fer, who met Tom Carroll's corner with a free header.

Tammy Abraham then secured the victory, scoring Swansea's third goal from two yards out.

Jordan Ayew then got his goal, deserved following a man-of-the-match performance late into the tie.

First half dominated by the Swans

Swansea made four changes coming into this game, Kristoffer Nordfeldt, Angel Rangel, Mike van der Hoorn and Fer come in for Lukasz Fabianski, Kyle Naughton, Alfie Mawson and Federico Fernandez.

MK Dons themselves made a surprising eight changes from the 1-0 win over Gillingham on Saturday.

Swansea were back to a diamond shape this evening, after the debut of the 5-3-2 formation in the 4-0 loss to Manchester United on Saturday.

The first chance of the game fell to Abraham, after Fer played the ball through to the striker but his chipped effort fell just wide.

Despite the away side dominating possession, it was MK Dons who took the lead through Seager.

It was a Swansea-like attack but the Swans themselves were carved open through the middle of the park, and Seager was in yards of space and was able to finish past Nordfeldt.

However Swansea were behind for just two minutes, as Fer scored with his side’s first shot on target of the season.

The ball fell to Rangel, who cuts back to Fulton and the Scot’s ball found Fer well and the Dutchman headed home.

Rangel himself then had a handful of half-opportunities to take the lead for his side but was not able to convert any of them.

Swansea more clinical in the second half

Swansea desperately lacked creativity as they dominated possession in the first half, as manager Paul Clement will hope comes soon in the form of incoming transfers.

After a quiet start to the second half, Ayew beats a number of defenders down the left-hand flank before firing his shot straight at the goalkeeper.

However from the resulting corner, Fer scored his and Swansea's second of the game after he met Carroll's lofted cross.

Swansea will be relieved that their ability to score from set-pieces did not disappear when Gylfi Sigurdsson left for Everton.

Ayew then continued to cause problems down the left-flank, dribbling well and using his pace before his shot was well parried by Wieger Sietsma.

Abraham then scored his first ever goal for Swansea, although all the hard work was done by Ayew down the left and laid the ball on a plate for Abraham to tap home.

The only real blemish on this result for Swansea will be the injury sustained by Kyle Bartley, who left the field on a stretcher after falling awkwardly.

Swansea will hope the injury is not as serious as it first looked, as the defender only signed a new four-year contract last week and it leaves Clement with just three senior centre-backs at the club.

Ayew then got his deserved goal late into the game, skipping past several Dons defenders before side-footing the ball home.

The third round draw including Swansea will take place on Thursday morning at 4:15.