Swansea City midfielder Roque Mesa hints at January exit if he doesn’t get more playing time

Roque Mesa in his Swansea gear. (Photo: Athena Pictures/Getty)

Swansea City midfielder Roque Mesa has spoken to the Spanish press about his lack of game time and future at the club.

Swansea spent £11 million on the former Las Palmas midfielder, he featured regularly in pre-season but has only made three Premier League appearances this season and just one start.

Mesa has even been left out of the last two squads completely at home to Huddersfield Town and Leicester City.

What did Mesa say?

Speaking to Estadio Deportivo, Mesa said: "I have not started very well in this new adventure, that is the reality.

"But I understand that it is normal.” Mesa admitted. “In fact, something similar happened to me in Las Palmas and I had to leave.

"Right now I do not think much about my future and it is not in my mind to return (to Spain). I'm focused on getting it right here.”

He went on to say: "Playing in the Premier League is a challenge. If within two months I continue without having minutes, I may change my mind."

Mesa to get more minutes

Swansea face Manchester United in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, and Mesa will start the game.

Ahead of the tie, manager Paul Clement said: “I have told him he is going to start, he is looking forward to it. He has been out of the matchday squad and he has been disappointed.

“There has been a lot of speculation of why he is left out but he deserves a chance.” The former Bayern Munich assistant said. “Some have questioned why he is not playing, it was not because of the mistake against Watford, he has been training hard and this is his chance.”

On Mesa’s comments to the Spanish press, Clement said: “He has a long term future but it is how he performs over time. He has a long term contract and we want him here but the opportunities are there and he and others have to take them.

“I thought he would take time to settle,” Clement admitted, “knowing the style and culture he has come from. I understand La Liga and it is very different, he is making gradual adjustments to his game and I am sure we will see them tomorrow.”