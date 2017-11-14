Angel Rangel named as new Swansea City captain

Angel Rangel wearing the captain's armband against Manchester United. (Photo: Athena Pictures/Getty)

Swansea City full-back Angel Rangel has been named as the club’s new captain, taking over from Leon Britton.

Britton was forced to hand over the captaincy following a change of role for the club stalwart, as he now becomes a player-assistant coach following Claude Makelele’s departure.

Rangel will now take the armband, having made over 370 appearances for the club since he was signed by Roberto Martinez when Swansea were in League One.

Proud

Speaking to the club website, Rangel said: “It’s a great honour for me to take over after Leon,” the 35-year-old admitted.

“Hopefully I can help as much as possible on the pitch and off it.

“It was the manager’s decision. He came to me and said I am the longest-serving player, I know the club inside out and how things work here.”

The club legend went on to say: “I am very delighted and proud to be given the role and I will try to be as good as I can.”

Rangel has only played two minutes in the Premier League this season, meaning Federico Fernandez will likely continue as the on-field captain, but Rangel will very much be the club captain, taking over from Britton.

The right choice

It was a straightforward decision for manager Paul Clement, who said: “Given his age, experience and the excellent service he has given to this club over a number of years, Angel is the right choice to be club captain,” claimed the former Bayern Munich assistant.

“He is a great role model and a very good professional who all other players can look up to.” The 45-year-old said. “His commitment to the club is obvious and the attitude he shows each and every day is very good.

“We are pleased to have him as our new club captain.”

Rangel’s first game as club captain will be away to Burnley, as the Swans bid to steer away from the relegation zone.