Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 West Bromwich Albion: Kane caps perfect week with hat-trick

Harry Kane wrapped up a perfect week with a hat-trick to blow West Bromwich Albion away at White Hart Lane, stealing the show in a 4-0 win for Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday lunchtime.

Tony Pulis' side came to North London looking to continue their impressive form, but left with their tails between their legs as Kane, whose partner gave birth to a baby girl earlier this week, left with the match ball.

Despite having failed to beat Saturday's opposition in any of their last four fixtures against the Baggies at White Hart Lane, Spurs showed no nerves this time around and quickly set about dismantling the away defence, Kane flashing a first-time effort fractionally wide of Ben Foster's goal with the first chance of the game.

Spurs win the game early on

It took Mauricio Pochettino's side just 12 minutes to open the scoring. Good work from Danny Rose allowed Christian Eriksen to slide a neat through ball into the path of the just-onside Kane, who rifled the ball into the top left hand corner from the edge of the area.

The lead was doubled before the half hour mark, with a slice of luck for the home side that suggested it wasn't to be West Brom's day. Rose was involved again, playing the ball to Eriksen who watched on as his shot deflected off two defenders before flying past Ben Foster, Gareth McAuley the unlucky man who took the own goal.

Things almost got even worse very quickly for a West Brom side falling apart, Alli having a goal ruled out for offside after Eriksen slipped him through. Foster was then forced into action, saving from Kane, who went on to be denied by the woodwork less than a minute later, firing a left-footed effort towards goal.

Three for Kane, four for Tottenham

The second half didn't see much of an improvement from the visitors, Matt Phillips firing an effort just wide of the post their only real chance, with a third goal for Spurs coming around 15 minutes from time.

It was Kane who picked up his second, and then third to wrap up a convincing performance.

McAuley's disappointing day continued with a mistake from Kyle Walker's cross, allowing Kane to capitalise with Foster having no chance to save.

The fourth was a little harder for Kane, capping a fantastic Tottenham move by volleying the ball past Foster, albeit with a patchy connection, after a delightful dink over the top of the defence by partner in crime Alli.