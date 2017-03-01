Denmark 0-1 Canada: A late Sinclair winner lifts Canada past Danes

In a game that saw Denmark sit back and try to make the most of their few chances against a solid Canada side, captain Christine Sinclair proved to be the difference at this year's Algarve Cup.

The reigning champions will now seek to improve on this performance and take control of Group A, while Denmark will try and look elsewhere to put points on the board for themselves.

The post and the crossbar stop Canada from taking the lead

The first half was a story of attrition for Denmark as the y spent most of it camped in their own half, trying to stop Canada from scoring. The Danes had moments where they broke forward and got the ball into the Canadian penalty area but goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé and her defenders were up to the task each time. Kadesiha Buchanan also had a good game at the back as she made some timely tackles that prevented Denmark from being through on goal.

At the other end of the pitch, Denmark had to thank the post and the crossbar from stopping Canada going ahead. Canada had shots at goal in the first half that were mainly thwarted by Stina Lykke or just poor finishing on the part of the Canadians but on two occasions, the goal was the reason they did not score. In the 39th minute, Deanna Rose got forward well and found Sinclair in the box only for the striker to watch her effort bounce off the post and out. Young midfielder Jessie Fleming was the next to see her effort cannon off the post in the 41st minute after her long range effort had the beating of Lykke.

​Sinclair grabs all three points at the death

It was more of the same in the second half as Canada continued to push Denmark back. In fact, the only notable chance Denmark had in the half was an effort by Sanne Troelsgaard in the 72nd minute that went wide as the striker was under pressure from Buchanan. Instead, it was Canada who continued to pepper the goal in an attempt to break the deadlock, giving Lykke a good work out on the day.

Fleming was the first to have a sighting at goal in the 57th minute but her header off a cross by Allysha Chapman went just over the bar. Janine Beckie was the next up for Canada in the 63rd minute after her run took her past several Danish defenders but she sent her shot wide of the goal. It was not until the 90th minute that Canada finally capitalised on all of their previous pressure. Rose once again got forward well and ended up getting a shot on goal that was parried away by Lyyke. Sinclair was on hand to pounce on the rebound and send the ball goal ward, giving Canada the lead and eventually the win.