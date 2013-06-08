Resino and Celta Part Company

Just a week after Celta de Vigo booked their place in the 2013-2014 La Liga campaign having survived on the final week of this season, which also saw fierce rivals Deportivo relegated to Liga Adelante, head coach Abel Resino and club have agreed to go their seperate ways.

The club released a statement on their official website, which read the following: "Abel Resino leaves Celta after both parties reached an agreement to go their seperate ways, a decision jointly taken today which is considered best as much for the coach as for the club."

Resino was appointed in February follwing Paco Herrera's dismissal after Herrera had left the Galician club 4 points adrift of safety. Abel Resino was whisked in with the task of keeping the side in La Liga, which he has assured, much to the delight of Celta de Vigo's hierachy: "Celta want to express their most sincere thanks to Abel Resino for the work he has done in the final stretch of the season, where the team achieved survival."

Resino will not depart alone – his two assistants, Miguel Peiró and Pepe Serer will also leave the Galician side.