Real Madrid Sign Isco

Malaga midfielder Isco has turned down the advances of Manchester City in favour of a move to Real Madrid this summer.

Madrid club president Florentino Perez announced this evening on national radio that the two clubs have reached an agreement to sign Isco, pending a medical.

"The club and player have reached an agreement" said Perez.

"There's a deal with Isco, he'll be presented [as a Real Madrid player] next week." he continued.

Isco has joined Real Madrid for a reported £23million and signed a 5-year contract, with a one-year option.