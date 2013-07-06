Ambrosini signs for Fiorentina

Fiorentina have completed the signing of former AC Milan captain Massimo Ambrosini, ending speculation about his future. The 36-year-old midfielder joins the Viola on a one-year contract, after deciding to not renew his contract after 17 years at AC Milan.

“Ambrosini has acquired a wealth of experience during a distinguished career, winning 1 Club World Cup, 2 Champions League trophies, 2 European Super Cups, 4 Serie A titles, 1 Coppa Italia and 2 Italian Super Cups,” A statement on the Fiorentina website read.

Ambrosini is not the first signing for the La Viola this summer, having already signed 31-year-old winger Joaquin from Malaga.